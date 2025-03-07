Janet Pharaoh: Moulin Rouge artistic director and 'icon' of dance dead at 65
Janet Pharaoh, originally from Rothwell in Leeds, was artistic director of the world-famous cabaret. She began dancing at the age of five and rose sharply after she was talent spotted by The Bluebells in 1977.
She died on Tuesday, Moulin Rouge president Jean-Jacques Clerico has confirmed. A special service of commemoration is to be held at the American Cathedral in Paris on March 11.
Ms Pharaoh was an "icon" of dance, tributes read, devoting her life to artistic excellence and the magic of performance.
She discovered and trained countless young artists from all around the world.
In a statement, issued on behalf of the Moulin Rouge president, teams paid tribute to her legacy and ambitions.
"Her artistic vision has left its mark on the history of the Moulin Rouge through grandiose events in which her artists participated, from the Rio Carnival to the Hollywood Bowl, and an unforgettable performance at the Arc de Triomphe last December 31st,” it read.
"Her unwavering commitment to the artists and teams around her, her kindness, and her passion will forever be remembered by all those who had the privilege of working alongside her."
For more than two decades Ms Pharaoh oversaw one of the world's most famous shows from costumes to dancers, choreography, and the craftsmanship of teams' feather boas.
Speaking previously to The Yorkshire Post, she shared how the dance world became a close-knit community.
She said: “It started as a hobby but you almost get sucked into this world if you are at a good dance school and it becomes a family.”
Now, in tribute, colleagues and dancers have honoured a woman who made her mark on many.
"She discovered, trained, and accompanied thousands of young artists recruited from all around the world, sharing with them her love of dance,” tributes read.
"Her artistic team will pursue her creative vision to honour her artistic legacy."
