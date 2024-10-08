Jessie Marcella performing at Glastonbury. Picture: Connor Baker

Two years ago, Leeds-based Marcella won the the Music Producer Award after being put forward by Sam ‘Whiskas’ Nicholls, former member of !Forward Russia! turned Leeds Beckett University lecturer and founder of Music:Leeds.

“I’ve had so much help,” she says of the local support agency and the national charity. “My first EP release I got support from Music:Leeds – because that’s funded by Youth Music I’ve always been helped by them behind the scenes even before the awards.”

Part of her prize included a day in the studio with Bicep, the electronic music duo from Belfast whose second album, Isles, was a hit in the UK, Europe, the US and Australia. “That was like a life highlight, for sure,” says Marcella. “I still can’t believe that happened, really. They’re the most lovely, humble guys even though they’re huge stars within the electronic music scene… We worked on two different tracks and I came back with loads of synth recordings that I could fit in other tunes, so we did loads in just a day and it was amazing to hang out with them.

“I tried to absorb it all like a sponge, they were using different plug-ins and going, ‘You need to put this on that’ or ‘that would be really helpful for your strings’. I still occasionally message them now, which is really sweet that they’re still there when I need advice.”

As well as performing at festivals in Britain, Albania and Dubai, Marcella made her debut this year at Glastonbury. “It was like a dream come true, it was so cool,” she says. “The festival is massive, I didn’t quite realise the scale, so that was a surprise, I guess, but actually playing it was magic.

“I had a friend called Kat (Pither) who was doing some spoken word over the ambient parts of the set, so it was really nice to do it with her as well. Hopefully I’ll be back again in the future.”

Marcella describes her sound as “neo-classical dance music”, combining her fondness for composers such as Ralph Vaughn Williams and contemporary musicians like Nils Frahm and Olafur Arnalds along with Bjork and Jon Hopkins. She says of her most recent EP, Luminscence: “Each track is representing a different environment and how that environment has changed over time because of human impact. It’s a nod towards climate change but I was trying to look at it from the point of view of Mother Earth being so resilient despite all the stuff we’ve put her through. I loved writing for strings and I think after that project, that is my default activity when I’m bored.”

Marcella is currently working on a new music to be released this year and an audio-visual project for 2025.