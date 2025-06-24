Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jessie’s Fund was initially established to meet the cost of complementary treatment planned for her in the USA, but she died in May 1994, just five months after her diagnosis and before managing to travel to the States.

Lesley, a clarinettist, and her husband Alan George, a viola player, decided that the Fund should become a charity which helps seriously ill and disabled children through music.

After three decades of doing just that, Lesley has been awarded an OBE in the King’s Birthday Honours for services to children with life-limiting illnesses and communication difficulties.

Lesley Schatzberger. Credit: Roscoe Rutter Ltd.

“To say that I was surprised to be awarded this honour is an understatement, and I am truly grateful and humbled by it,” says Lesley.

"Life can throw its curveballs at you, but I feel so fortunate in being able to turn a personal tragedy into something positive. I see the award as recognition of the work of Jessie’s Fund, which has transformed, and continues to transform, the lives of so many children through music. This would not have been possible without the dedication and commitment of the Jessie’s Fund team and board, nor without the generous backing of thousands of supporters.

"There’s much more to be done, and we pledge to be tireless in helping children who face immense challenges in life to communicate through music.”

Since 1995, Lesley has helped establish 44 music therapy posts in children’s hospices and supported those facilities with training and instruments. When the charity started, there were only eight children’s hospices in the UK, none of which had experienced music therapy.

She grew the work of the charity to include music therapy on children’s hospital wards and in the community, alongside developing a successful programme of creative music residencies in specialist school settings. In schools for children and young people with special needs, the charity gives pupils the opportunity to create their own music, then perform or record it.

Lesley has also contributed to several publications in the field of music therapy in children’s palliative care.

The charity also has renowned patrons in Trevor Pinnock, the conductor and harpsichord virtuoso, and actor Maxine Peake, continuing the involvement with the charity of her late Dinnerladies co-star Victoria Wood.

Nancy Maguire, chair of Trustees, says: “All of us at Jessie’s Fund think that Lesley could not be more deserving of this honour.

"Her dedication to improving the lives of so many profoundly disabled children through music is truly awe inspiring.”