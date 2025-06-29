Leeds rockers Kaiser Chiefs took to social media on Sunday to apologise after their show at Glastonbury.

The much-loved band formed in 1996 and have had a string of popular albums and singles including Ruby and I Predict a Riot.

The band took to the main Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday in the first slot at 12pm.

However, the live stream of the stage was not yet showing on the iPlayer app – leaving fans unable to watch the performance.

Kaiser Chiefs performing on the Pyramid Stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset. Yui Mok/PA Wire

Almost 24 hours later, a stream of the show is yet to be available on the app.

On Sunday, the band took to Facebook to release a statement for fans.

"Apologies to everyone who attempted to tune in yesterday, we appreciate you wanting to join the party from home alongside the almost one hundred thousand of you who filled the field! Such a lovely crowd!”, the statement read.

Many fans vented their disappointment at being unable to watch the show yet.

One said: I was contemplating ripping my TV off the wall and throwing it on the garden unbelievable that they haven't shown Kaiser Chiefs!!”

Another added: “A travesty that we didn't get to see you on TV. You were the only group I wanted to see.”