Kaiser Chiefs at Glastonbury: Band apologises to fans as Pyramid Stage show not streamed on BBC
The much-loved band formed in 1996 and have had a string of popular albums and singles including Ruby and I Predict a Riot.
The band took to the main Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday in the first slot at 12pm.
However, the live stream of the stage was not yet showing on the iPlayer app – leaving fans unable to watch the performance.
Almost 24 hours later, a stream of the show is yet to be available on the app.
On Sunday, the band took to Facebook to release a statement for fans.
"Apologies to everyone who attempted to tune in yesterday, we appreciate you wanting to join the party from home alongside the almost one hundred thousand of you who filled the field! Such a lovely crowd!”, the statement read.
Many fans vented their disappointment at being unable to watch the show yet.
One said: I was contemplating ripping my TV off the wall and throwing it on the garden unbelievable that they haven't shown Kaiser Chiefs!!”
Another added: “A travesty that we didn't get to see you on TV. You were the only group I wanted to see.”
The BBC has been contacted for comment.
