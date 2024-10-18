Kaiser Chiefs hitmaker set for Leeds homecoming gig

I Predict A Riot inspiration Nick Hodgson prepares to come out Ricky Wilson's shadow at 27th October – Brudenell Social Club with new band Everyone Says Hi

The unsung musical hero who inspired the Kaiser Chiefs to take the British music scene by storm is relishing taking centre stage in Leeds when his new band’s national tour heads to his hometown.

Nick Hodgson, who co-founded Kaiser Chiefs and penned the indie band’s hits such as 'I Predict A Riot' and 'Everyday I Love You Less And Less', is now fronting new band Everyone Says Hi.

It follows the Leeds musician swapping the Kaiser Chiefs drum stool for the altogether more prominent role as lead singer and will play the Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, on Saturday, October 27 as his new band headline for the first time.

In an eagerly anticipated gig, the ex-St Mary's Menston student and his Everyone Says Hi bandmates will share tracks from their forthcoming debut, self-titled album, which will be released on 31st January 2025, via Chrysalis Records.

Hodgson unveiled Everyone Says Hi – a name lifted from a David Bowie song of the same title - earlier in the spring with debut single, Brain Freeze.

It was quickly followed by a first live performance at Brighton’s Great Escape and a pair of sell-out headline dates in Hodgson’s hometown of Leeds and London.

Since quitting the Kaiser Chiefs, the 46-year-old has long been a songwriter in high demand. Since leaving his teenage band back in 2012, he has co-written for Dua Lipa, You Me At Six, Duran Duran, George Ezra, and Holly Humberstone, and collaborated on tracks alongside Mark Ronson, Kygo, and Shirley Bassey.

And the Leeds show will give the audience a chance to find out what Liam Gallagher is missing in the shape of their newly-release single On The Same Side

“This is the oldest song on the album,” Hodgson said. “Justin Parker (Video Games – Lana Del Rey) was asked to write something for Liam Gallagher and he asked me to collaborate.

“We wrote On The Same Side one day and we were feeling really good about it, we could picture Liam singing it in its full anthemic glory.

“He turned it down because he didn’t want songs written by a Kaiser Chief. I’m really pleased how it turned out though, definitely Liam’s loss and our gain.

“It feels weird that it's coming out a couple of weeks after Oasis announced the reunion.