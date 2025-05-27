Kaiser Chiefs: 'It’s a time to celebrate what you achieved'

Kaiser Chiefs.

But his thoughts have already turned to the Kaisers’ homecoming gig at Temple Newsam in Leeds, where they’re due to revisit their multi-million selling debut album Employment in full to mark its 20th anniversary.

“Everyone been asking me about the Leeds gig,” says the 47-year-old. “Usually the Leeds gig is just normal sized whereas this time it’s sizably bigger, and there’s great support with lots of people we used to tour with, some people who are our friends, like The Cribs, others were more like rivals back in the day but we did a lot of touring in Australia and places like that with Razorlight. So lots of familiar faces and lots of people celebrating anniversaries.”

Where some of their contemporaries might be sceptical of nostalgia, Rix says the Kaisers are looking forward to this trip down memory lane. “When the offer of some gigs to play Employment in full came along we were, as a band, pretty excited about it,” he says. “I know other bands sort of feel like they don’t want to do it – because we were like that for years so I can’t criticise, you want to keep going forwards and forwards and not look back – but I think it’s a time to celebrate what you achieved and just to remember what was, I guess, a great time in British music.

“There were more bands that we could’ve invited as well, it was a great time for guitar music in the mid-2000s. I’m looking forward to hearing lots of songs that I’ve heard before and also I feel it’s the perfect opportunity for lots of people to re-live those times.”

Rix’s memories of the early days of the Kaisers are complicated, he says, by the disappointment that their previous band, Parva, had not taken off as they had envisaged. Signed to a subsidiary of Beggars Banquet, Parva had released three singles and recorded and album but it was never officially released.

“That was all very disappointing and then we stopped being Parva and we started a new band which didn’t have a name,” he recalls. “We didn’t really know what we were going to do, whether our chance of being signed and being a bigger band had gone, but we got together and decided that we still wanted to be a band because we liked playing gigs in Leeds to our friends, so we would’ve continued no matter what was the kind of vibe.

“Then we wrote some songs and I think we realised very quickly within ourselves that we had turned the corner, we were writing better songs and we had a completely clean slate. We found the name [from a South African football team] and with the Kaisers I guess the opposite of what happened with Parva was true, in that things started happening – like a little review in the NME or a play on the (Radio 1) Evening Session. As soon as those things kicked off around Easter 2004 it kind of snowballed, all the time there was good stuff happening – tours and then eventually getting signed [to B-Unique] and more touring and songs getting in the charts, which had never happened before, and getting lots and lots of radio play.

“With Parva we got signed before we’d done anything and then it was all downhill from there. With the Kaisers, it was a rollercoaster in the early days but it was mostly up. Once the album had come out in 2005 we did the NME tour in January and I would describe it as the best thing that ever happened to me then happened to me every single day. You’d get an email saying ‘do you want to support U2 at the Nou Camp (in Barcelona)?’ and then then next day it would be ‘you’ve won an award’ or your song is number one – it was very much all the things that you wanted to happen.

“And there were loads of things that we’d never thought about happening were happening all the time. But also we were unbelievably busy...on planes, doing TV shows, doing gigs, we had to still keep writing music.”

Twenty years on, they have purposefully decided to put less pressure on themselves. “In 2025 we’ve decided to enjoy it, so we’re not releasing a record, we’re not writing any new music, we’re just celebrating something we did a long time ago,” Rix says. “In 2005 we didn’t have time to enjoy it and maybe see how well we’d done, without being too smug about it. Even though we were successful we didn’t have any money but everyone’s telling you how well you’re doing and you’re still (saying), yeah but I’m still in the same position, my girlfriend is still buying clothes for me.

“In 2025, we’re a lot older – obviously – and we can appreciate what we’ve done, some people have had kids since then as well so they can see it. For all those reasons, I think it’s going to be exciting.”