Increased costs including fuel, accommodation and transport, and uncertainty about the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on ticket sales, are forcing artists, agents and managers to reduce the financial risks associated with playing extensive nationwide tours, says the Music Venue Trust.

As a result, tours are tending to miss out grassroots venues in hundreds of towns, rural areas and smaller cities across the country. Established grassroots venues are being offered less touring artists, so fans are no longer able to see their favourite bands, or discover new ones, without travelling to the biggest cities.

To combat this, the charity has created the MVT Cohorts tour, a new scheme aiming to combat the shrinking tour circuit.

Tom Simpson, owner of music venue Parish, which is part of the tour.

Genre-bending alt-rock/metal artist Kid Brunswick has embarked on the inaugural MVT Cohorts tour and is coming to Key Club in Leeds tomorrow and the Parish in Huddersfield on Tuesday. The MVT Cohorts project will underwrite the costs of the shows, ensuring that both the artists and venues receive a guaranteed fee and allowing the artists to diversify their tours and perform more varied gigs. Speaking about the tour, Kid Brunswick said: “These days, the high costs of everything make it challenging to plan tours beyond major cities, which is really frustrating. Musicians should have the chance to perform nationwide, and fans should be able to enjoy live music without travelling long distances to major cities. Thanks to Music Venue Trust, I've been able to perform in smaller towns I wouldn't have reached otherwise. This tour is amazing, I’m extremely grateful to have this opportunity to play nationwide.”

For future tours, the MVT will organise grassroots music venues into ‘Cohorts’ - networks of venues each with its own distinctive identity, facility or approach but which all share a common theme and goal to support touring artists and development.

A ‘Cohort’ might denote a group of venues that specialise in certain musical genres, reflect venues with a particular production style, such as seated atmospheric or small capacity, or have specific audience demographics that are underserved.

