There is a list of things you can bring to Leeds Festival this year as well as items that are forbidden - here is everything you need to know.

Leeds Festival will take place at Bramham Park in Leeds from Wednesday, August 21 to Monday, August 26, 2024.

Some of the biggest acts will be performing at the festival including Liam Gallagher, Blink 182, Lana Del Rey, Teddy Swims and Raye.

Just like with every major event, there are rules and regulations to help keep guests safe and allow them to enjoy themselves.

What items can and can’t I bring to Leeds Festival 2024?

You should check between 2pm and 9pm on Wednesday, August 21 and between 10am to 9pm on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. You will not be able to collect you pass/wristband outside of these times.

There will be no receipts issued for any confiscated/surrendered items and they will not be available to collect after the festival.

Please note that campfires and disposable BBQs are banned from both the campsite and the arena in 2024.

List of items

Here is the list of items and whether they are allowed at the campsite and the arena.

Aerosols over 250ml

Campsite: No

Arena: No

Air horns/megaphones

Campsite: No

Arena: No

Alcohol for personal consumption 18+ (only before 6pm on Sunday)

Campsite: Yes

Arena: No

Animals (other than registered hearing dogs or guide dogs)

Campsite: No

Arena: No

Any goods for unauthorised trading with unauthorised Reading/Leeds Festival logos

Campsite: No

Arena: No

Anything that could reasonably be considered for use as a weapon including oversized lighters or any item which may cause danger, offence or disruption to any other person

Campsite: No

Arena: No

Audio Recorders

Campsite: Yes

Arena: No

Bags larger than A4 size

Campsite: Yes

Arena: No

Balloons

Campsite: No

Arena: No

Blow torches

Campsite: No

Arena: No

Cameras, film or video equipment. Lenses must be less than 6 inches. *Please note, professional cameras and video / audio equipment are strictly prohibited

Campsite: Yes

Arena: Yes

Camping Equipment including cutlery, tin openers (weekend ticket holders only) Leatherman style multi tools are not permitted

Campsite: Yes

Arena: No

Cans

Campsite: Yes

Arena: No

Catapults

Campsite: No

Arena: No

Chairs/Stools/Inflatable Loungers

Campsite: Yes

Arena: No

Chinese/Sky lanterns/Paper Lanterns

Campsite: No

Arena: No

Cigarettes for personal use. Excessive amounts of cigarettes (ie. more than for personal consumption) will be confiscated

Campsite: Yes

Arena: Yes

Clothing/Garments/Items which promote Cultural Appropriation

Campsite: No

Arena: No

Cool Bags/Boxes (if for personal use)

Campsite: Yes

Arena: Yes

Disposable BBQs

Campsite: No

Arena: No

Non-Disposable BBQs

Campsite: No

Arena: No

Dogs (other than registered hearing dogs or guide dogs)

Campsite: No

Arena: No

Disposable vapes (note, refillable vapes are permitted)

Campsite: No

Arena: No

Drinks of any size (sealed or unsealed) in plastic and metal reusable bottles (No glass). *Only sealed soft drinks under 500ml are permitted into the arena

Campsite: Yes

Arena: No

Drones and other flying devices

Campsite: No

Arena: No

Empty Reusable Plastic & Metal Bottles / Coffee Cups must be empty)

Campsite: Yes

Arena: Yes

Excessive amounts of food (i.e. more than for personal consumption)

Campsite: No

Arena: No

Fireworks/Pyrotechnics, Flares/Distress Flares

Campsite: No

Arena: No

Fitted Gas Canisters/Cylinders in Campervans

Campsite: Yes

Arena: No

Flags

Campsite: Yes

Arena: No

Flat based cooking stoves: meth stoves including fuel, trangia stoves, solid fuel stove / hexi stoves, gel stoves, green base camp cooker, firelighter stoves. (Please note - fuel limited to maximum of 1L per stove and only gas canisters of 250mls or less)

Campsite: Yes

Arena: No

Gas canisters for cooking stoves (250ml or less), Fuel is limited to maximum of 1L per stove

Campsite: Yes

Arena: No

Gazebos

Campsite: Yes

Arena: No

Generators (unless in campervan)

Campsite: No

Arena: No

Glass bottles, jars, containers over 100ml. Items under this measurement, such as small perfume bottles, nail varnish, and small mirrors will be permitted

Campsite: No

Arena: No

Illegal Substances (drugs) and legal highs, herbal highs, new psychoactive substances and unidentifiable substances - including Nitrous Oxide

Campsite: No

Arena: No

Medication (if accompanied by doctors note / prescription or if it is recognisable)

Campsite: Yes

Arena: Yes

Nitrous Oxide and any items associated with the taking of NPS and NOS (including but not limited to balloons, whipped cream dispensers, water crackers / CO2 dispensers)

Campsite: No

Arena: No

Penknife

Campsite: No

Arena: No

Perfume and makeup (over 100ml)

Campsite: No

Arena: No

Petrol Burner

Campsite: No

Arena: No

Portable laser equipment and pens

Campsite: No

Arena: No

Selfie Sticks

Campsite: Yes

Arena: No

Skateboards and rollerblades, hover-boards, scooters, bicycles, and other personal motorised and non-motorized vehicles

Campsite: No

Arena: No

Sound systems (Small Portable speakers are permitted in Campsites)

Campsite: No

Arena: No

Spray cans

Campsite: No

Arena: No

Umbrellas – (inc. Golf Umbrellas)

Campsite: Yes

Arena: No

Unauthorised professional film or video equipment, radios or walkie talkies

Campsite: No

Arena: No

Unauthorised solicitation or marketing materials (e.g., handbills, flyers, stickers)

Campsite: No

Arena: No

Unofficial tabards and reflective jackets

Campsite: No