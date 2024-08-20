Leeds Festival 2024: What items can I bring and what items are forbidden at the Yorkshire music festival? List of things you can and can’t bring to the event
Leeds Festival will take place at Bramham Park in Leeds from Wednesday, August 21 to Monday, August 26, 2024.
Some of the biggest acts will be performing at the festival including Liam Gallagher, Blink 182, Lana Del Rey, Teddy Swims and Raye.
Just like with every major event, there are rules and regulations to help keep guests safe and allow them to enjoy themselves.
What items can and can’t I bring to Leeds Festival 2024?
You should check between 2pm and 9pm on Wednesday, August 21 and between 10am to 9pm on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. You will not be able to collect you pass/wristband outside of these times.
There will be no receipts issued for any confiscated/surrendered items and they will not be available to collect after the festival.
Please note that campfires and disposable BBQs are banned from both the campsite and the arena in 2024.
List of items
Here is the list of items and whether they are allowed at the campsite and the arena.
Aerosols over 250ml
Campsite: No
Arena: No
Air horns/megaphones
Campsite: No
Arena: No
Alcohol for personal consumption 18+ (only before 6pm on Sunday)
Campsite: Yes
Arena: No
Animals (other than registered hearing dogs or guide dogs)
Campsite: No
Arena: No
Any goods for unauthorised trading with unauthorised Reading/Leeds Festival logos
Campsite: No
Arena: No
Anything that could reasonably be considered for use as a weapon including oversized lighters or any item which may cause danger, offence or disruption to any other person
Campsite: No
Arena: No
Audio Recorders
Campsite: Yes
Arena: No
Bags larger than A4 size
Campsite: Yes
Arena: No
Balloons
Campsite: No
Arena: No
Blow torches
Campsite: No
Arena: No
Cameras, film or video equipment. Lenses must be less than 6 inches. *Please note, professional cameras and video / audio equipment are strictly prohibited
Campsite: Yes
Arena: Yes
Camping Equipment including cutlery, tin openers (weekend ticket holders only) Leatherman style multi tools are not permitted
Campsite: Yes
Arena: No
Cans
Campsite: Yes
Arena: No
Catapults
Campsite: No
Arena: No
Chairs/Stools/Inflatable Loungers
Campsite: Yes
Arena: No
Chinese/Sky lanterns/Paper Lanterns
Campsite: No
Arena: No
Cigarettes for personal use. Excessive amounts of cigarettes (ie. more than for personal consumption) will be confiscated
Campsite: Yes
Arena: Yes
Clothing/Garments/Items which promote Cultural Appropriation
Campsite: No
Arena: No
Cool Bags/Boxes (if for personal use)
Campsite: Yes
Arena: Yes
Disposable BBQs
Campsite: No
Arena: No
Non-Disposable BBQs
Campsite: No
Arena: No
Dogs (other than registered hearing dogs or guide dogs)
Campsite: No
Arena: No
Disposable vapes (note, refillable vapes are permitted)
Campsite: No
Arena: No
Drinks of any size (sealed or unsealed) in plastic and metal reusable bottles (No glass). *Only sealed soft drinks under 500ml are permitted into the arena
Campsite: Yes
Arena: No
Drones and other flying devices
Campsite: No
Arena: No
Empty Reusable Plastic & Metal Bottles / Coffee Cups must be empty)
Campsite: Yes
Arena: Yes
Excessive amounts of food (i.e. more than for personal consumption)
Campsite: No
Arena: No
Fireworks/Pyrotechnics, Flares/Distress Flares
Campsite: No
Arena: No
Fitted Gas Canisters/Cylinders in Campervans
Campsite: Yes
Arena: No
Flags
Campsite: Yes
Arena: No
Flat based cooking stoves: meth stoves including fuel, trangia stoves, solid fuel stove / hexi stoves, gel stoves, green base camp cooker, firelighter stoves. (Please note - fuel limited to maximum of 1L per stove and only gas canisters of 250mls or less)
Campsite: Yes
Arena: No
Gas canisters for cooking stoves (250ml or less), Fuel is limited to maximum of 1L per stove
Campsite: Yes
Arena: No
Gazebos
Campsite: Yes
Arena: No
Generators (unless in campervan)
Campsite: No
Arena: No
Glass bottles, jars, containers over 100ml. Items under this measurement, such as small perfume bottles, nail varnish, and small mirrors will be permitted
Campsite: No
Arena: No
Illegal Substances (drugs) and legal highs, herbal highs, new psychoactive substances and unidentifiable substances - including Nitrous Oxide
Campsite: No
Arena: No
Medication (if accompanied by doctors note / prescription or if it is recognisable)
Campsite: Yes
Arena: Yes
Nitrous Oxide and any items associated with the taking of NPS and NOS (including but not limited to balloons, whipped cream dispensers, water crackers / CO2 dispensers)
Campsite: No
Arena: No
Penknife
Campsite: No
Arena: No
Perfume and makeup (over 100ml)
Campsite: No
Arena: No
Petrol Burner
Campsite: No
Arena: No
Portable laser equipment and pens
Campsite: No
Arena: No
Selfie Sticks
Campsite: Yes
Arena: No
Skateboards and rollerblades, hover-boards, scooters, bicycles, and other personal motorised and non-motorized vehicles
Campsite: No
Arena: No
Sound systems (Small Portable speakers are permitted in Campsites)
Campsite: No
Arena: No
Spray cans
Campsite: No
Arena: No
Umbrellas – (inc. Golf Umbrellas)
Campsite: Yes
Arena: No
Unauthorised professional film or video equipment, radios or walkie talkies
Campsite: No
Arena: No
Unauthorised solicitation or marketing materials (e.g., handbills, flyers, stickers)
Campsite: No
Arena: No
Unofficial tabards and reflective jackets
Campsite: No
Arena: No
