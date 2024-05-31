Leeds First Direct Arena: Heart cancels show as statement issued
Heart is an American/Canadian rock band who formed in 1973 in Vancouver, BC.
The band boasts over 35 million albums sold worldwide including over 22 million in the US alone with 20 Top 40 singles and also holds an ongoing streaming presence.
Heart has released 16 studio albums, seven live albums, eight compilation albums and 64 singles.
The band were due to play a show at Leeds First Direct Arena on July 8, 2024 and perform their catalogue of global chart-topping classic hits including ‘Magic Man’, ‘Barracuda’, ‘Crazy on You’ and ‘These Dreams’.
However, it has now been announced Heart will not play any shows on the European leg of their tour, including at The O2 in London.
A statement released by the band said: “We regret to inform you that the upcoming Heart UK tour is cancelled.
“In late May, Ann Wilson will undergo a time-sensitive but routine medical procedure for which the minimum recovery time is six weeks.
“Heart deeply regrets this unfortunate circumstance and hopes to return to Europe soon.
“Tickets will be refunded from your point of purchase.”
