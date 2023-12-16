Yorkshire event Leeds Ska and Mod Festival will return to Millennium Square next summer and will include performances by The Chords, Stranger Cole and The Hotknives.

The popular Leeds Ska and Mod Festival will take place at Millennium Square on Sunday, August 4, 2024 as part of the venue’s annual Summer Series.

This year’s edition is set to be electrifying as it hosts a variety of live outdoor performances, including King Hammond and The Rude Boy Mafia, Stranger Cole, The Chords and The Hotknives, along with more artists to be announced in the new year.

Performing at the event for the first time is King Hammond and The Rude Boy Mafia, whose beats and powerful lyrics will keep the crowd on their feet. The British band is led by Grammy-award-winning musician Nick Welsh, a former member of Bad Manners and The Selecter who is renowned for his contributions to the ska and reggae scenes.

Along with this band, the legendary Stranger Cole, whose career extends back to the early days of ska in 1962 producing Jamaican Ska, will also take to the stage. His timeless hits include ‘Rough and Tough’, ‘Bangarang’ and ‘Uno Dos Tres’.

Returning to the event is mod punk band The Chords, who are commonly linked with the 1970s mod revival, the London group will perform classics including ‘Maybe Tomorrow’ and ‘Something’s Missing’.

Fresh from performing at last year’s event, English Ska band The Hotknives join the bill, bringing once again their catalogue of catchy tunes including the live favourites ‘Holsten Boys’, ‘Don’t Go Away’ and ‘Skin Up Harry’.

Tickets went on sale at 10am on Friday, December 15, 2023 and are priced at £38.50 (including booking fees).

They are available on the Millennium Square website or from Leeds Ticket Hub on 0113 376 0318 (Monday to Saturday 10pm to 4pm).