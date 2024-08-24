Liam Gallagher headlined the opening day of Leeds Festival 2024 at Bramham Park. Picture: Mark Bickerdike PhotographyLiam Gallagher headlined the opening day of Leeds Festival 2024 at Bramham Park. Picture: Mark Bickerdike Photography
Liam Gallagher headlined the opening day of Leeds Festival 2024 at Bramham Park. Picture: Mark Bickerdike Photography

Liam Gallagher and Catfish and the Bottlemen lift the spirits at a storm-ravaged Leeds Festival

By Duncan Seaman
Published 24th Aug 2024, 13:25 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2024, 13:38 BST
Storm Lilian might have blown away three stages and half the bill for Leeds Festival’s opening day but dependable headliner Liam Gallagher and a rousing return from Catfish and the Bottlemen provided the highlights as the weather calmed down on Friday.

The former Oasis singer marked the 30th anniversary of the band’s classic debut album Definitely Maybe by performing it in its entirety, along with several B-sides – including the evergreen ballad Half the World Away – during a set lasting 90 minutes.

Back with a new line-up after a two-year hiatus, Welsh indie rockers Catfish and the Bottlemen also gave an energised performance on the main stage. Led by singer and guitarist Van McCann, their 80-minute set got the crowd bouncing with hits such as Pacifier, Homesick, Rango and Kathleen.

A depleted main stage bill was opened at 3.10pm by Derbyshire-born rapper Bru-C followed by Australian drum & bass group Pendulum and a brief appearance by Anglo-American trap MC 21 Savage.

Irish group Kingfishr and singer-songwriter Rachel Chinouriri were among the acts enlivening the Festival Republic stage while South Yorkshire punk singer-songwriter Delilah Bon topped the bill on the BBC Introducing stage.

The festival continues today with the likes of Blink 1-82, Gerry Cinnamon, Two Door Cinema Club and Jorja Smith on the main stage while a rescheduled set from US EDM superstar Skrillex is expected to be among the highlights on the reopened Chevron dance stage.

Van McCann of Catfish and the Bottlemen on the main stage at Leeds Festival. Picture: Mark Bickerdike Photography

Van McCann of Catfish and the Bottlemen on the main stage at Leeds Festival. Picture: Mark Bickerdike Photography Photo: MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY

The crowd enjoying Leeds Festival 2024 day one at Bramham Park. Picture: Mark Bickerdike Photography

The crowd enjoying Leeds Festival 2024 day one at Bramham Park. Picture: Mark Bickerdike Photography Photo: MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY

Pendulum on the main stage at Leeds Festival. Picture: Mark Bickerdike Photography

Pendulum on the main stage at Leeds Festival. Picture: Mark Bickerdike Photography Photo: MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY

Delilah Bon on the BBC Introducing Stage. Picture: Mark Bickerdike Photography

Delilah Bon on the BBC Introducing Stage. Picture: Mark Bickerdike Photography Photo: MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY

