The former Oasis singer marked the 30th anniversary of the band’s classic debut album Definitely Maybe by performing it in its entirety, along with several B-sides – including the evergreen ballad Half the World Away – during a set lasting 90 minutes.

Back with a new line-up after a two-year hiatus, Welsh indie rockers Catfish and the Bottlemen also gave an energised performance on the main stage. Led by singer and guitarist Van McCann, their 80-minute set got the crowd bouncing with hits such as Pacifier, Homesick, Rango and Kathleen.

A depleted main stage bill was opened at 3.10pm by Derbyshire-born rapper Bru-C followed by Australian drum & bass group Pendulum and a brief appearance by Anglo-American trap MC 21 Savage.

Irish group Kingfishr and singer-songwriter Rachel Chinouriri were among the acts enlivening the Festival Republic stage while South Yorkshire punk singer-songwriter Delilah Bon topped the bill on the BBC Introducing stage.

The festival continues today with the likes of Blink 1-82, Gerry Cinnamon, Two Door Cinema Club and Jorja Smith on the main stage while a rescheduled set from US EDM superstar Skrillex is expected to be among the highlights on the reopened Chevron dance stage.

1 . FREE USE FOR YEP AND YP - NO SYNDICATION 23 August 2024. Leeds Festival 2024 day one at Bramham Park. Catfish and the Bottlemen on the main stage. Van McCann of Catfish and the Bottlemen on the main stage at Leeds Festival. Picture: Mark Bickerdike Photography Photo: MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY Photo Sales

2 . FREE USE FOR YEP AND YP - NO SYNDICATION 23 August 2024. Leeds Festival 2024 day one at Bramham Park. The crowd enjoying Leeds Festival 2024 day one at Bramham Park. Picture: Mark Bickerdike Photography Photo: MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY Photo Sales

3 . 23 August 2024. Leeds Festival 2024 day one at Bramham Park. Pendulum on the main stage. Pendulum on the main stage at Leeds Festival. Picture: Mark Bickerdike Photography Photo: MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY Photo Sales