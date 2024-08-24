The former Oasis singer marked the 30th anniversary of the band’s classic debut album Definitely Maybe by performing it in its entirety, along with several B-sides – including the evergreen ballad Half the World Away – during a set lasting 90 minutes.
Back with a new line-up after a two-year hiatus, Welsh indie rockers Catfish and the Bottlemen also gave an energised performance on the main stage. Led by singer and guitarist Van McCann, their 80-minute set got the crowd bouncing with hits such as Pacifier, Homesick, Rango and Kathleen.
A depleted main stage bill was opened at 3.10pm by Derbyshire-born rapper Bru-C followed by Australian drum & bass group Pendulum and a brief appearance by Anglo-American trap MC 21 Savage.
Irish group Kingfishr and singer-songwriter Rachel Chinouriri were among the acts enlivening the Festival Republic stage while South Yorkshire punk singer-songwriter Delilah Bon topped the bill on the BBC Introducing stage.
The festival continues today with the likes of Blink 1-82, Gerry Cinnamon, Two Door Cinema Club and Jorja Smith on the main stage while a rescheduled set from US EDM superstar Skrillex is expected to be among the highlights on the reopened Chevron dance stage.
