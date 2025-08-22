Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But next month, it’s the beauty of its urban landscape set to be celebrated at an inaugural street art festival.

Lick of Paint Fest is the brainchild of artists Megan Russell - also known as peachzz - and Alastair Flindall, both of whom work in the city and are passionate about community art.

The pair were inspired by similar festivals in Bristol and Glasgow, as well as Sheffield’s one-off Feature Walls project which took place in 2016.

Megan Russell - also known as peachzz and Alastair Flindall, artists behind the Lick of Paint Festival

Events will centre on spaces in the city centre on September 6 and 7 and are set to include free workshops, talks and, of course, the creation of new works of art.

It’s not the first time Sheffield will be in the spotlight for its street art, with some of the city’s most celebrated landmarks including Paul McKee’s The Snog on Broad Lane and the “I love you will u marry me” graffiti on Park Hill.

But, explained Mr Flindall, the festival is about sparking a legacy for the next generation of artists.

He said: “Sheffield as a street art city has some big exports who have left in recent years.

“What we saw leading up to the pandemic was not enough artists getting commissioned in the city.

“But attitudes are changing towards street art and a lot more projects are happening.

“But what’s missing is that internationalism of artists coming from outside the city to paint.

“Having a festival means you’ll see new faces appearing and tourism from outside the city. We’ll be able to really celebrate the diversity of street art, and we’ve made a strong commitment to showing different styles.

“Championing the next era of street art is a big thing for us.”

In recent months, peachzz’s mural of a kingfisher and heron has been celebrated at the Street Art Cities awards.

And encouraging young women to follow in her footsteps is also part of the festival’s rationale.

Mr Flindall said: “We’re really committed to an inclusive programme. About 40 per cent of the artists painting at the festival are female, including one collective who have space to paint at the new Club de Padel in Kelham Island.

“We’re wanting to create a legacy. Our project isn’t just the festival: we’re working all year round with the council and other partners to be a voice for artists in the city.”

The festival follows 2016’s Feature Walls project where new murals were painted across the city.

But, Mr Flindall said, Lick of Paint will go further in inspiring community participation.

"There wasn’t a lot of activity for the community to get involved in.

"And that’s something we hold dear to our hearts.

"We’ll be having things like film screenings, and workshops where people can actually come paint a mural with us.

"And moving forward, we want to be the first festival to really focus on sustainability and street art.”