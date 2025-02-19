Lost no more: Aubrey Williams' 'Heraldry at York' restored and returning to public view

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guyanese artist Aubrey Williams’ magnificent painting, Heraldry at York, was crafted for the people of the city back in 1961.

Now the large oil on canvas, a gem of the university's collection which has been hidden away for decades, has been meticulously restored.

“It's a really important, beautiful, painting,” said Helena Cox, art curator at the Borthwick Institute for Archives . “An absolute treasure.

Aubrey Williams painting restored to glory by specialists after being forgotten in the archives for decades - During surface cleaning

“It's been hidden for decades, nobody has seen its new face. Now this feels a magical moment. It's brilliant, like a rebirth. Now the painting is really coming to life."

Aubrey Williams, who died in 1990, was best known for his large, oil-on-canvas paintings such as this, combining abstract expressionism with forms, images and symbols.

Heraldry depicts a scene inspired by York Minster and the York Mystery Plays, a medieval tradition of street theatre in the city covering the Christian history of the world.

Conservators from Critchlow and Kukkonen have painstakingly restored the works, meticulously analysing the canvas to mark each careful brushstroke.

Now the painting is returning to the university after being on display at Hepworth Wakefield, and curators are in the process of developing new display spaces.

Ms Cox, appointed the university's first art curator in 2022, is tasked with bringing its forgotten finds back to the public again.

Heraldry is one of three Aubrey WIlliams' works in the collection, with El Dorado and Sun and Earth most recently on loan to the Tate Modern.

Their discovery was “huge”, she said. These are the “star” items in its collection, and Heraldry is the most important piece commissioned for the university.

“It reflects York as a city, it's traditions and spirit,” she said. “For us, that painting is absolutely unique. And it's beautiful. It's so incredible to see it up close.”

The paint is almost sculpted on in places, and fluid in others, she said. Stored for over a decade, there was damage and “injuries”.

Now, she added, it pays tribute to Williams and his “transformational” role in art history.

His daughter, Maridowa Williams, said she is “thrilled” to see it restored to glory.

“I had heard reference to the work throughout my formative years, but never remember seeing anything more than black and white images of it,” she said. “I found it very moving.

“Tremendous care has been taken with the restoration process, and as a result the rejuvenated painting really appears to 'sing' with freshness again, after all its time ‘in confinement’.”

Dr James Boaden, from the University of York’s Department of History of Art, said Heraldry at York is an “exceptional painting”, which has not been on display on campus for more than a decade, instead it has been sat in storage.