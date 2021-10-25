Louder Than Words festival of music writing returns

Musician Chris Jagger is among the guests at Louder Than Words festival.

Now in its ninth edition, this remains the only festival that truly interrogates that enduring love affair between music and the written word.

After last year’s virtual festival, event co-curators Dr Jill Adam, originally from Harrogate, and musician, journalist and broadcaster John Robb say they are delighted to announce they they will be back “in real life” in Manchester, perennial home to the festival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, they say, there are two key changes.

Louder logo

“Firstly, some of what was learnt about operating online has been carried forward, to give our visitors the choice to either attend in person, or join in online.

“Secondly, we have moved home. Suitably, the festival will now happen at the Innside Hotel on Tony Wilson Place, and in the shadow of what was Manchester’s Haçienda nightclub.”

There is so much to choose from that it’s hard to isolate highlights, so for full details as well all event tickets and passes, head to the website.

The festival kicks off on Friday November 12 with a typically eclectic collection of events, from esteemed designer Malcolm Garrett talking all things Buzzcocks with author Lou Shelly and former band member John Maher through to a junglist panel and DJ set or an in-conversation and live set with Chris Jagger.

Lesley Chow will be talking about her book You're History at Louder Than Words.

Saturday sees Daniel Rachel discussing his best-selling Oasis book; Eleanor McAvoy previewing her new film, album and playing live; Kevin Cummins discussing his Joy Division photography and Jordan Mooney talking about life as one of the original punks.

As for musical genres, the varied selection runs from Frank Bellow of Anthrax to John Illsey from Dire Straits via Will Sergeant of Echo and the Bunnyman.

And Sunday rounds things off in the same spirit, with panels discussing subjects as varied as gender representation in the music industries, the official biography of Shane MacGowan, suedes and skinheads and Ravi Shankar, with renowned authors on all those subjects such as Paul ‘Smiler’ Anderson, the award-winning Daniel Rachel, Richard Balls, Zoe Howe, Lesley Chow, David Hepworth and Helen Reddington. If that wasn’t enough, how about tackling Dylan, Lennon and God? Well Sleeper’s Jon Stewart will attempt to do that... all at the same time, within one panel.

And that is merely to scratch the surface, as elsewhere numerous academics and music writers gather for panels, discussions, Q&As, workshops, and even a music pub quiz.

Richard Balls will be talking about his biography of Shane MacGowan at Louder Than Words.

As well as hearing their stories, the festival also offers a unique chance to get up close to people often only seen on the stage; in the much more social, conducive atmosphere of Innside.

Dr Adam says; “We have sole use of three adjoining function rooms of the hotel over the weekend, giving visitors the best experience of comfortably moving between rooms. With all three rooms operating throughout the weekend, there is obviously plenty to choose from and we will also have a dedicated bar area, for our pop-up bookshop, signings and, of course, socialising before and after the events.

Since its first incarnation in 2013, audience and contributor numbers have more than doubled at Louder, which in turn has only increased the variety of talks, panels and workshops programmed over the weekend.

Over those years the festival has welcomed such musical figures as Rick Buckler (The Jam), Guy Garvey (Elbow), Edwyn Collins, Viv Albertine, Mary Anne Hobbs, Woody Woodmansey (The Spiders From Mars), Wolfgang Flur (Kraftwerk), Brix Smith (The Fall), Tim Burgess (The Charlatans), Miles Hunt (The Wonderstuff), Bob Geldof, Hugh Cornwell (The Stranglers) and Alan McGee (Creation Records).

Attendees come from as far as San Francisco and Moscow to engage in a weekend that includes panels, Q&As hosted by Louder’s John Robb (amongst others) and some very special performances from all four corners of the musical world: from rave to metal; ska to punk.

As well as looking back with most significant music personalities of past decades, Louder Than Words also celebrates future voices, with a continuing focus on the role of education in music and journalism, whether that be the Slam Poetry workshop team; involving students as volunteers and panellists; arranging workshops on everything from writing and getting published, making music, DJ-ing and music law.

The Wilko Johnson Writing Award will make a welcome return, celebrating young music writers under 25 and there is much to be enjoyed on the festival fringe.

Expect music… expect conversation… expect laughter… expect things to get loud.

Louder Than Words runs from November 12-14 at Innside Hotel, 1 First Street, Manchester M15 4RP.

Tickets are available via http://louderthanwordsfest.com/tickets/ and are available as weekend passes, day passes, or event tickets, ranging from £6 for an event to from £65 for a full early bird pass to the whole three-day weekend (prices are subject to a booking fee).