Louder Than Words, the UK biggest music-literary festival, returns for its 13th year

Billy Bragg will be appearing at Louder Than Words festival. Picture: Jill Furmanovsky

Louder Than Words Festival of music and writing grows louder each year. Now in its 13th edition, this remains the only festival that truly interrogates that enduring love affair between music and the written word.

The event, co-founded by Dr Jill Adam, former chairman of Harrogate International Festivals and associate dean of Leeds Metropolitan University, and the musician and journalist John Robb, takes place at the Innside Hotel on Tony Wilson Place, Manchester – appropriately located in the shadow of what was Manchester’s Haçienda nightclub.

The festival kicks off on Friday November 14 with an eclectic collection of events, from a performance and conversation with Manchester poet Mike Garry, Jon McClure (Reverend and The Makers) talking about his favourite music books and the actor Graham Fellows (John Shuttleworth and Jilted John) talking about his life, career and characters.

Saturday November 15 sees Stuart Maconie and Gareth Bird discussing Stuart’s book With a Little Help From My Friends; James Nice in conversation about his critically acclaimed book on the history of Factory Records, Dan Jennings and Nicky Weller talking all things Paul Weller via Dan’s authorised biography of the Mod Father and Claire and Mike Manumission sharing tales of life in Ibiza.

Clare Grogan will be appearing at Louder Than Words festival.

Musician and actress Clare Grogan will also be in conversation with Darly Easlea, Matt Johnson of The The will be talking about his book Cognitive Dissident, and Daniel Rachel will be discussing his new tome This Ain’t Rock ’n’ Roll: Pop Music, the Swastika and the Third Reich, plus much more.

A DJ set courtesy of Daryl Easlea will close the evening, with drinks and networking in the hotel bar.

Dr Adam said: “As for musical genres, is it possible to get a more varied selection than one that runs from Debsey Wykes of Dolly Mixture to Jon King of Gang of Four and the brilliant Henry Normal in conversation? From punk to funk; and from poetry to pop via Oasis with Louder’s John Robb and the idiosyncratic Christmas Number One phenomenon with Marc Burrows – we have something for everyone!”

And Sunday November 16 rounds things off in the same spirit, with conversations discussing subjects as varied as Richard Jobson (The Skids) in conversation, a fascinating talk on punk graphic design with Russ Bestley of the Punk Scholars Network and a chance to enjoy the next instalment of music and poetry with a live performance by author Ralph Dartford and musician Gary Clark. Music journalist and Guardian columnist John Harris will discuss his memoir Maybe I’m Amazed.

John Harris will be appearing at Louder Than Words festival. Picture: Barbara Evripidou

To cater for other musical preferences, the festival will be joined by Martin Barre of Jethro Tull, Ed Tudor Pole of Ten Pole Tudor and Blitz Kid Rusty Egan. Louder’s Sunday – and the weekend festival as a whole – is drawn to a close by special guest – Billy Bragg, celebrating A People’s History of his career.

Elsewhere numerous academics and music writers gather for panels, discussions, Q&As, workshops, dancing, skanking and more!

Dr Adam added: “As well as hearing their stories, Louder Than Words Festival also offers a unique chance to get up close to people often only seen on the stage; in the much more social and conducive atmosphere of The Innside Hotel. We have sole use of the four fully accessible adjoining function rooms of the hotel over the entire weekend, giving visitors the best experience of comfortably moving between events.

“With all four rooms operating throughout the weekend, there is obviously plenty to choose from and we will also have a dedicated book shop via our partners Blackwells, Manchester, book signings and, of course, socialising in the hotel bar and social spaces before and after the events.

Daniel rachel will be appearing at Louder Than Words festival.

“We work in partnership with a number of local, regional and national organisations including Omnibus Press, The Blacka Group, CMC School Catering, P-C Press, McNidder & Grace, Route Publishing and Melia Hotels.”

Since its first incarnation in 2013, audience and contributor numbers have more than doubled at Louder, which in turn has only increased the variety of talks, panels and workshops programmed over the weekend. Over those years the festival has welcomed music characters such as Rick Buckler (The Jam), Guy Garvey (Elbow), Edwyn Collins, Viv Albertine, Mary Anne Hobbs, Woody Woodmansey (The Spiders From Mars), Wolfgang Flur (Kraftwerk), Brix Smith (The Fall), Tim Burgess (The Charlatans), Miles Hunt (The Wonderstuff), Bob Geldof, Hugh Cornwell (The Stranglers) and Alan McGee (Creation Records).

Attendees come from as far as San Francisco and Moscow to engage in a weekend that includes panels, Q&As hosted by Louder’s John Robb (amongst others) and some very special performances from all four corners of the musical world: from rave to metal; ska to punk.

Louder 2025 also includes an opportunity for aspiring and inspiring writers to enter Louder’s annual Wilko Johnson Writing Award. Dr Adam said: “So, as well as looking back with some of the most significant music personalities of past decades, Louder Than Words also celebrates future voices, with a continuing focus on the development of music themed writing, involving all-comers and engaging aspiring writers in related activities, students as volunteers and panellists; plus arranging workshops on everything from writing and getting published, making music, voices in music and music law.

“Expect music… expect conversation… expect laughter… expect things to get loud.”