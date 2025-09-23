Louise Wener of Sleeper: 'To write about things explicitly wasn’t the Britpop way'

Sleeper performing at Shiiine On Weekender 2022. Butlins, Minehead. Picture: Charlie Raven

Although those gigs had afforded her and lead guitarist Jon Stewart a “lovely” opportunity to “reinterpret the songs and just do things in a different way”, it has been a couple of years since the group’s full line-up – which includes her partner Andy Maclure on drums and Kieron Pepper on bass – has properly reconvened for a UK tour.

At these shows they’ll be commemorating the 30th anniversary of Sleeper’s breakthrough single, In-Betweener, which climbed to number 16 in the UK charts in 1995.

Of songwriting, Wener says what she loves is “it’s not a particularly conscious process”, adding: “It’s not something where you go, what’s my inspiration, who are my influences, what am I trying to achieve here? None of that really comes into it. That was what came out and (I thought) this is really good.

“Then there’s a moment in the rehearsal room where it galvanises and it sounds good, and usually if you’ve got a good song everybody brings their parts to it quite easily, you don’t have to wrestle with it.”

Nonetheless the lyrical inspiration had come from Wener’s “stifling” upbringing in Gants Hill, east London. “It’s about the mundanity, but it’s also about unhappy marriages,” she says. “My parents had a very unhappy marriage, it was difficult. It was kind of the idea that my mother would’ve never left my father but I suppose in my imagination I was exploring the fact that she might have at some stage.

“I think I put lots of undercurrents of stuff in my songs because I find it difficult to write about things explicitly. That wasn’t the Britpop way either. It’s a generalisation but there was a period when it wasn’t about expressing your emotions very directly, so it was always configured in a slightly different way, I think.”

By the time of Sleeper’s emergence as Britpop was all the rage, Wener and Stewart, who had met at a political philosophy class when they were students at the University of Manchester, had already been through several musical incarnations. “We were in a jazz band and (at one stage) I pretty much throught I was going to be Tanita Tikaram with an acoustic guitar and it was going to be sort of mellow and lovely,” she says. “We went through lots of incarnations. I had to learn to do it because I didn’t know anyone who had been in a band, I’d never played guitar, I didn’t really know what the process was. It was quite a big learning curve for me to learn how to do it.”

Louise Wener of Sleeper. Picture: Kin Cheung

Growing up, “like a lot of kids” she had wanted to be a pop star. “But I didn’t understand the process of being in a band,” she says. “Not to generalise, but I have a sense that lots of women of my era come to it from a slightly different direction. You didn’t grow up watching women being in bands, it wasn’t there to emulate or look at, it was quite rare. As a kid, I thought Blondie was just Debbie Harry. Then when I got to college I thought maybe I’d join a band because on every single noticeboard there (were signs saying) ‘Come on, join a band’. Then I thought, well, these songs are s***, I’m going to try doing that, I’ll take over the songwriting, and that kind of evolved. That felt quite empowering, feeling I could control this process and be at the helm of it. It was interesting to me, I suppose, as well.”

Wener remembers the 1990s as “such a golden period” for music. “The pop music was great, the alternative music was great, I felt surrounded by it. I was the kind of kid who felt much happier in an imaginary world than the real world, so music was sort of my escape route. There was just so much, there was never one thing that this is the furrow I’m going to plough for the rest of my life, I was quite a magpie.”

After this tour revisiting Sleeper’s back catalogue, Wener promises that there will “definitely be new music next year”. She feels, at 59, that “they’re some of the best songs I’ve written” and adding that she has a “completely” different perspective now compared to 30 years ago. “I’ve had a lot of different life experiences,” she says – including a second career as a novelist.

“Also it’s a confidence thing, I think,” she adds. “To write honestly that’s become much more easy for me than it was when I was younger. A lot of my songs when I was starting out, they were character songs, there’s a safety in that thing. I don’t really feel the need for that any more, I can write in a way that feels much more direct.”