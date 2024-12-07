Madeline Bell: 'I watched Dusty Springfield like a hawk'

Madeline Bell performing with pianist Ian Shaw.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She even enjoyed a moment in the limelight herself with the group Blue Mink, whose hits included Melting Pot, Banner Man and Good Morning Freedom.

Most Popular

Tonight she will be sharing some of her memories with the audience at the Howard Assembly Room in Leeds. “Basically we just do songs that we like and I chat with the audience and get them to ask me questions because I love to talk,” says the now 82-year-old singer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born and raised in Newark, New Jersey, Bell was part of a proud line of vocalists steeped in the local gospel tradition. “I call (Newark) the City of Singers,” she says, “because Dionne Warwick, Dee Dee Warwick, Gloria Gaynor, Whitney Houston and Whitney’s mum, who just passed, Cissy Houston we all went to the same school, South Side High School, or one nearby and our churches used to compete on the fourth Sunday of every month.”

Joining the the US gospel choir the Bradford Singers, she came to Britain in the early 1960s with the show Black Nativity. She recalls: “We did four weeks in Italy and then we came to London to record Black Navivity for Associated Rediffusion Television, and while we were in the studios this guy came to the producers and said, ‘I have a theatre in London’s West End’, (which was the Criterion), and he said, ‘I’d like to put the show on for two weeks’, which he did. In that two weeks the work literally snowballed and instead of two weeks we were in Europe for 14 months.”

On the penultimate night, Bell was approached by the record producer Norman Newell who wanted to sign her to EMI. “I went home with everybody, told my grandmother I was going to be coming back to Europe, and she said to me, ‘Opportunity rarely knocks more than once. So you’ve got a home to come back to if it doesn’t work’,” she remembers. Sixty-two years later, she is still living and working in Europe.

Bell formed a close friendship with Dusty Springfield. “She gave me my first gig,” she recalls. “I met her at Ready Steady Go on New Year’s Eve and she actually came over to me and said, ‘You’re that singer I heard about, do you do sessions?’ I was hungry then, I’d been doing American (forces) bases paying my dues, and I said yes and I gave her the number of the public phone at the bedsit I was staying in and I came home two or three days later, I’d been looking for work, and there was a message on the door and I rang the number and it was Johnny Franz’s secretary – Johnny Franz was Dusty’s record producer – and I said I will be available for a session tomorrow. So that’s how it started.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She says she “learned so much” from watching Springfield. “What to do and what not to do,” she says. “What not to do was be late. She was really good at being late because she spent so much time preparing, and she was so short-sighted she couldn’t see so it took her ages to put her make-up on and all of that. It meant that I learned to be early. I’m always early everywhere I go.

Madeline Bell. Picture: Ans van Heck

“And being in the studio was a big part of learning to be early because time was money. You got booked for a session and you turned up 15 minutes before so you could have a coffee and chill before you did this three-hour session.

“But (Dusty’s) professionalism when it came to her choice in music and musicians and clothes, I did all of that with her. I watched her like a hawk, learning from her because she was already a big star when I met her. I learned from her to know your lyrics, she used to write her lyrics on her hand. She did a Sunday Night at the Palladium and the whole country saw her lyrics on her hand. But she was great to work with because she knew what she wanted.

“Sadly the BBC didn’t always understand what she was trying to say – she was heavily into Motown and they didn’t know anything about Motown. That’s why she got associated with Vicki Wickham and Ready Steady Go to bring over the Motown show. There’s a video on YouTube of her presenting The Sound of Motown and she did that because she’d worked with them in New York doing backing vocals. She was like the English girl that they brought over from the UK to perform at this theatre where they did the Motown Show, that’s how she got to meet Marvin Gaye and the Vandellas. I remember her telling me how proud she was that she did backing vocals for Marvin Gaye. She was a girl, and she helped a lot of people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bell might not remember working on a session with Serge Gainsbourg, but she does recall touring with another French icon, Johnny Halliday. “It was myself, Doris Troy, who wrote Just One Look, and Nanette Workman, who was American and lived in Canada and was already a star in Canada but came to London because she wanted to learn another part of the music business, which was doing backing vocals. She and I and Doris were on You Can’t Always Get What You Want (with the Rolling Stones). When Mick (Jagger) heard Nanette’s voice and heard her speak he said, ‘Can you stay afterwards? I’ve got a track that I’d really like ​​​​​​​you to sing on’ – and that was Honky Tonk Woma​​​​​​​n. With Johnny on tour, I also did a half-hour spot and we sang on one of his number one records called Oh Ma Jolie Sarah. It was great working with him but his manager ran out of money and didn’t pay me for 10 days so I said I’ve got to go.”

Bell had been unaware which Stones track she was going to work on when she turned up to the studio. “It was the same with Billy Preston,” she remembers. “That was That’s The Way God Planned It – that was produced by George Harrison​​​​​​​ and he was still a Beatle so he couldn’t go out before midnight (to avoid attention) so that’s why we turned up there ​​​​​​​at 12 o’clock. I knew that it was Billy but I didn’t know that George was producing it.”

That session featured several famous names. “They keep saying that Keith Richards was there in the studio – he was not, that was Eric Clapton,” Bell remembers. “Ginger Baker was on drums and Klaus Voormann was on bass guitar, Billy was on piano and Hammond organ and tambourine, plus he sang it with me and Doris. But people got the names wrong.”

It was the same, she says, with Power To The People with John Lennon. “There were 15 singers on it and the singers didn’t get any credit, but Yoko Ono got credit​​​​​​​ for being on it. She was upstairs in the control box​​​​​​​.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to that session, producer Phil Spector had rowed with Lennon’s then manager Allen Klein. “We got to Apple at six o’clock only to be told that John had changed his mind and decided to record it at his studio in Berkshire​​​​​​​, so all 15 of us got on the bs that was laid on and go out ​​​​​​​to John’s house, and when we got there his staff said he’d changed his mind ​​​​​​​again and he wanted to do it at Abbey Road.

“So we went back to Abbey Road after having something to eat and doing a tour of the house and seeing the white room (featured in the video for Imagine) and all of that, and John came down the stairs and said, ‘We’re not ready yet​​​​​​​, just camp out, the canteen is open so you can have anything you want’ and we could see this argument going on upstairs and it was between Phil Spector and Allen Klein. We couldn’t hear what was being said because they were in the control box but we could see through the window in the studio. So we sat around for two hours and John came down and said, ‘This is what I want you to do’​​​​​​​. You can hear marching sounds at the beginning of the recording before we start singing ​​​​​​​and that was because John wanted it to sound as aggressive as possible​​​​​​​, so we did this marching sound with our fists raised up in the air.”

Through session work, Bell also encountered John Paul Jones, later of Led Zeppelin. The pair would become firm friends and Jones produced Bell’s 1973 solo album, Comin’ Atcha. “I think he did some studio sessions with Dusty, he was like the kid,” Bell says. “I’m now godmother to his three daughters. John is my little brother, he’s always been there for me as well, which is wonderful. He’s a lovely guy, never got big time or big-headed all through the Zeppelin days, and I went to loads of Zeppelin concerts, even that one-off they did at the O2 (in London in 2007).”

She has mixed memories of her extensive session work, describing how she once worked on a vocal arrangement for Joe Cocker’s chart-topping cover of With A Little Help From My Friends with fellow session singers Rosetta Hightower and Sunny Wheetman while producer Denny Cordell sat in the studio and listened. “Then when it came out he got the credit for it,” she says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It wasn’t an isolated experience, she suggests. “We all got ripped off. All of the session musicians would arrive and they didn’t have any idea of what they wanted, they’d just say to us ‘Play what you like’, so you’d give all of your ideas and then they’d take the credit and money and all we got was a £9 or £12 session fee. There was so much of that, every musician in those days got ripped off.”

In 1969 Bell joined the band Blue Mink. She describes their songwriting team of ​​​​​​​Roger Cook and ​​​​​​​Roger Greenaway as “the Rodgers and Hammerstein​​​​​​​ of my era”​​​​​​​.

“They can write a song in a second, they’re brilliant,” she adds. “I saw Roger Cook this year because he came for my second concert at the Cardogan Hall​​​​​​​...Blue Mink ​​​​​​​split up in May 1974​​​​​​​ and it was the first time in 50 years that the surviving members had been on the same stage – and that was Alan Parker, Roger Cook and myself. We just lost Herbie Flowers. We split up because ​​​​​​​we had enough, the BBC wasn’t playing our music ​​​​​​​because we had done Capitol Radio jingles and they didn’t like that – to the point where ​​​​​​​they even banned Melting Pot. For six or seven years it’s not allowed to be played on the radio. Roger left and went to Nashville because they stopped playing our music...and he’s been so successful since, he’s been entered into the Country Music Hall of Fame​​​​​​​, the first British songwriter (to do so).”

In the early days of Blue Mink Elton John played piano with the band. Bell later sang backing vocals on his 1972 album Honky Chateau. “He was working at Dick James Music and Roger Cook produced an album of his called Empty Sky and nothing happened with it, but Elton – to us he will always be Reggie (Dwight) – needed a job and our keyboard player Roger Coulam wasn’t available for a couple of gigs, so Reggie went with us to Finland. When he did his next album, which had the black cover with his face on it, the Elton John album, most of Blue Mink are on that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the 70s Bell and her bandmates recorded a large amount of library music, to be used in films and television. “I remember us going over to Munich and we recorded 75 pieces in four days,” she says, recalling that she would occasionally hear it years later. “It used to be if you were watching EastEnders and they would go and switch on the radio, there would be me singing. It was always background music.”

During the disco boom, Bell would go on to record with Donna Summer and the French band Space, she also sang on Giorgio Moroder’s album E=MC2. in the 80s she became the voice of advertising campaigns for Brooke Bond D tea and British Gas and continues to work into her eighties, latterly diversifying into jazz although, she says, “I’ve never called myself a jazz singer”.

Melting Pot remains a key number in her live set despite the BBC ban, which clearly rankles. “I call Melting Pot my My Way because every time I perform, I have to perform it like Sinatra did with My Way. I said (at a concert she played the night before we spoke) I don’t care about the BBC any more, I don’t owe them anything. When they did give me a TV show (in 1973) it was because Elkie Brooks went sick and I got ripped off a couple of times by producers at the BBC, they would call me in and ask for ideas, especially for a gospel thing that I did, and then they didn’t use me but they used my ideas.”