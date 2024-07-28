Now, 66, the synth pop veteran is celebrating 45 years in the music business, with a new album ‘I’m Not Anyone’ and a headline tour of the UK and Ireland including a date in Leeds in September. Despite the miseries of hay-fever, Almond is in good form as he reminisces about his childhood which was split between Southport and Yorkshire.

“Southport was a great place to grow up. It has such a wonderful expansive beach where the sea never quite comes all the way in. It can be very wild and romantic and I like the fact it’s an old Victorian type of seaside town because, like many such places, it has a nostalgic feeling. This sense of timelessness and romance has been very influential to my work. I have many happy memories of the town but there is one that really stands out. When I was around 13, I was a big fan of Status Quo so when I heard they were coming to Southport’s Floral Hall, it was a big deal. It was back in the early seventies, the time of the ‘power cuts.’ Anyway, halfway through their set, the power failed and left us in total darkness. I couldn’t believe it when Francis Rossi invited everyone on to the stage. There we were, seated at the feet of Rossi, while our hero played acoustic guitar by candlelight. What a brilliant memory.”

He moved back to Yorkshire to study a three year Fine Art BA course at the then Leeds Polytechnic where he left in 1979 with a BA Honors. It was then, together with mate Dave Ball the duo Soft Cell was formed.

Marc Almond.

“It was during the time of the (Yorkshire) Ripper so there was a darkness in Leeds. In the music scene, the anger and excitement with Northern Soul, Disco, Punk and Electro, were all new to us. At the time, I was angst and spotty and gay, the least likely pop star. In contrast, Dave was tall handsome and charismatic. But, as Jung says, ‘The meeting of two personalities is like the contact between two chemical substances; if there is any reaction – both are transformed.’ In many ways, Dave and I were transformed by each other. Leeds proved the ideal place. It was rough, deprived but exhilarating and it fed into our creativity.”

Following the disbandment of Soft Cell in 1984, the singer went on to enjoy a diverse and highly successful solo career with classics such as Vermin in Ermine, Open All Night and Stranger Things, not to mention the iconic single, ‘Something’s Gotten Hold of My Heart,’ which featured sixties legend and original recording artist, Gene Pitney.

Over the years, Almond has notched up an impressive collection of accolades and awards, including an OBE for services to Arts and Culture which was presented to him in 2018 by Prince William. “It was a great moment,” he recalls. “We talked about Headway and Head Space (charities for head injury and brain trauma) and the need to remove the stigma around head trauma and make it less of a taboo subject.”

When it comes to head injury the singer knows what he’s talking about. He tends to shy away from the subject preferring to focus on the present, but in 2004, a near fatal motorcycle accident put him in a coma for several weeks and left him struggling with a variety of health issues including memory loss and punctured ear drums.

“It put me in a very strange, dark place. I even had to learn to sing again.” His latest album, ‘I’m Not Anyone, due for release in July 2024, offers interpretations of gems from legends, such as King Crimson, Don Mclean and Paul Anka. Two of the tracks, Elusive Butterfly, originally by Bob Lind and Gone With the Wind (is my love) a 60s soul classic by Rita and the Tiaras, have been released as singles.

“I didn’t want to do a ‘songbook’ type of album and when I had the opportunity to work with the amazing producer, Mike Stevens I spent a long time listening to songs to see which touched me in some way. I tend to go by what the lyrics say to me. They are evocative and emotional and have a spiritual element. Going back to the sea in Southport, they also represent the romantic side of me, and express where I am in that moment of my life. Most of the songs are not that well known because I don’t go for the obvious ones although some might be semi famous, they are all timeless. There is an underlying spirituality to this work, a thread of mystery and wonder. I have to say, the result is more than I could have hoped for.”

With an interest in all things Druid and Pagan, Almond finds comfort in nature. In 2022 he traded city life in London for a more rural setting in Portugal. “Moving to Portugal was a desire to get back to nature. I’ve lived most of my life in cities and, although it has been inspirational, it was time to move on. Now I have a small farm and am very close to the natural world and the things I love.”

Has getting older played a role in his quest for peace and quiet? “Well, yes you do find that, as you age, life changes. But getting older doesn’t mean you have to become ‘older people!’ Like many, I find I want to live life to the full, have more adventures. I think having ‘things’ matter less and life becomes more about experiences. Now, at 66, I feel comfortable in my own skin. I’m happier in myself. I mean, I got my first pay in 1979 and I’ve been making music professionally for over forty years. I’ve managed to navigate the music industry while others have fallen by the wayside. I’m at a brilliant place in my life. But you never really know how long success will last. In this fast and changing world, where everything happens instantaneously, it’s all about the here and now. If you’re able to stand your ground, it’s a good day. Every record has to be as though it’s your last and I pour all my love and emotion into it and then, I’ll do the same with the next one.”

He says retirement is not on the horizon but admits that future performances may look slightly different. “I have a slight hearing and respiratory problem, so I do struggle a bit with live shows. As an artist gets older, and I’m referring to myself, self-confidence, around how you look, move or sound, can wane a little. I’m still enjoying head-lining shows but I also quite like the smaller venues, where I can have a bit more interaction with the audience. Probably as time goes on, I’ll move toward that kind of thing. You know, I’ve heard that some artists are doing the old French Chanson type of thing, where they sing and then share little anecdotes with the audience. I quite like that idea so maybe that’s the way to go, we’ll just wait and see.”Marc Almond will be at the Grand Theatre, Leeds and September 8