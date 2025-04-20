Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sevenoaks-born Matilda, 29, a graduate of Trinity College, Cambridge and the Royal Academy of Music, won the BBC Young Musician of the Year in the brass category in 2014, and made her Proms debut two years later.

I’m currently reading

Reading as a child and into my teens was always such a pleasure – I was always going off to the library to borrow new books – most of them were about expeditions, and explorers. Then university and college got rather in the way, and life was full of textbooks and manuscripts.

Solo trumpet player Matilda Lloyd is playing at Swaledale Festival. Credit: Benjamin Ealovega

These days, I’m getting back into reading again, and it’s generally on a Kindle, which is so much easier that a “real” book when you are travelling around as much as I do. At the moment, it’s a dark fantasy horror-thriller set in Tale University, called Ninth House by Leigh Bardugo, and I believe there are sequels to follow.

Of course, I have to read a lot of scores for the music that I play, and I have a tremendous admiration for both composers and conductors, the people who intuitively know what a certain work sounds like.

I’m living in Berlin and in my home there there’s a room in which all my own scores are stored – in alphabetical composer order.

I’ve been listening to

Not a lot of classical music, which might surprise you, but I really must get some time away from it – a mental break, if you like, because studying it, and then playing it takes so much of my time – and energy.

I love the Anglo-Irish band Flook, four amazing performers, and their latest album, Sanju, is really something special.

The Canadian Tate McRae is another artist I go to, and her latest is So Close to What – she’s only 21, and what a talent she has.

Smooth Radio is my station of preference, and I love bands like Earth Wind and Fire and Shakatak, where there are performances of energy.

On TV, I’ve been watching

Formula One racing. And, believe me, those drivers have so many parallels with classical musicians – it’s that team effort thing, they couldn’t do it without the mechanics, the sports therapists, all sorts of people who are involved in the process.

Mind you, I think I’d draw the line at being showered in Champagne at the end of a concert, but you never ever know, do you?

I got into Formula One a couple of years back, and one of the things that I learned was that those drivers really do look after their health and their nutrition, and from that, I changed my own lifestyle – I go to the gym about four times a week, and I do try to eat a healthy diet.

TV really doesn’t appeal to me that much, and in Berlin, rather than watching it, I’d far rather be going to a concert, or the theatre, or one of the galleries – there’s so much to do.

The live performance I’d recommend is

All things historical – especially of the Tudor period – fascinate me, so when I went to see Six, in the West End last year, I was bowled over. It’s all about Henry VIII and his wives, and therefore the cast is nearly all female, and the band is all women as well.

Some beltingly good numbers, performed so well, it was a perfect night out in the theatre. Oh, and a history lesson as well, of course.

My next boxed set or streamed series will be (or was….)

Private Practice, which is a spin-off from Gray’s Anatomy, and it looks less at the medicine and more at the moral and ethical dilemmas of the medical profession. It’s perfectly well-rounded and based on good strong characters, which is the sort of drama that I like.

A friend of mine recommended me to Succession, and watched about three episodes. That was it. Enough, no more! Every one of the people in it – the roles, not the actors – were absolutely vile, horrible human beings, and there wasn’t one that you could possibly like. It may be for others, but not for me.

The App I couldn’t be without is

MyNotes. I make no apology for the fact that I am a “list lady”.

I make jottings on everything – where the next plane will be caught, when I must be somewhere, what I need, a book that someone tells me might be interesting, listening to some music I’ve been told about, how and where I can plan my birthday celebrations in London later in the year.

Everything goes into those notes, and they seep across all my devices, co-ordinating one with another.

What is right at the top of your “To do” Bucket list?

Two words. South America. I want to do the Inca trail through Peru, and to go up the River Amazon… I just love jungles for some reason.