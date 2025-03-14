Matt Aston on the long road to Reception, The Wedding Present musical

David Gedge of the Wedding Present, whose songs are used in the musical Reception. Picture: James Hardisty

The journey to this point has not exactly been smooth – just as crowdfunding had begun in 2020, the Covid pandemic sent shockwaves through the theatre industry, delaying the cycle of other shows and in turn making venues unavailable for several years. Yet throughout it all, Aston, a veteran of professional theatre whose credits include Rock ’n’ Roll Pantos at Leeds City Varieties, has stood by his vision for the musical. Now, at last, he’s about to see it become reality.

He freely admits this is a “passion project” like no other for him, inspired by a lifetime of following Leeds native David Gedge’s bands The Wedding Present and Cinerama. Indeed, Aston can recall the exact date he first saw Gedge & Co. in action. “It was October 20, 1988 at Confetti’s nightclub in Derby,” he remembers. “I was 15 so I shouldn’t have been in there, but my brother and his friends were going, they’d seen them at the Hummingbird in Birmingham the week before and they were going again to see them in Derby, so they took me. It was my first ever gig as well.

“When The Wedding Present came on, there was a massive surge and I had a nosebleed in the first few seconds. They dropped loads of balloons everywhere, which was part of the video at the time, and they said, ‘This is a new song called Kennedy’ and that was that, I was hooked from that point.

“That started a massive period of going to gigs all the time to see The Wedding Present, The Stone Roses, The Jesus and Mary Chain, the Pixies and Nirvana, seeing a whole raft of fantastic bands. But The Wedding Present continued to be my favourite band. Over the years it’s got to be 70-odd times that I’ve seen them.”

In 2009, Gedge did a concert with the BBC Big Band at the West Yorkshire Playhouse for the Fuse festival, which sowed a seed in Aston’s mind. “It was such a strange and brilliant evening because the arrangements were so far removed from Wedding Present songs, it was astonishing, but I remember sitting there thinking, this could work musical theatre-wise and unconsciously parked it,” he recalls. “Then I saw Cinerama do a gig at the O2 Academy in Islington with a 16-piece orchestra and I was with a writer friend, Billy Ivory, and I turned to him said, this is musical theatre, and it’s developed from there.”

In November 2019 he approached Tony Ereira, founder and director of the Leeds-based music development organisation Come Play With Me who is himself a die-hard Wedding Present fan and friend of David Gedge, with his idea for the show. Three months later, they met up with the singer-songwriter at Ereira’s home. “It was weeks before lockdown, we were joking about having to touch elbows and saying that it would all blow over in a few weeks, but we didn’t know the impact that Covid was going to have on the theatre industry,” Aston remembers.

“We did the crowdfunding and got the script written. We got lots of people on board and it was lovely to get that kind of support, but then it was just difficult to get it off the ground. We had it pencilled in at a variety of venues and they couldn’t then do it because of projects that had been cancelled in Covid but were then coming back, and also financially, there wasn’t as much money knocking around as there had been previously, so we were getting a few knockbacks.”

After hopes of staging Reception in 2023 faded “for a variety of reasons”, they decided instead to tie in its opening with this year’s 40th anniversary of the formation of The Wedding Present in Leeds. “That’s when I spoke to Slung Low (theatre company) about their newish Warehouse venue (in Holbeck). I had a chat with the guys there and had a look round, and that’s when it all made sense,” Aston says. “It’s already a performance space but we can make it our own and they’re really thrilled, it’s good that it’s going right into the heart of the Leeds community, Slung Low are a fanastic company anyway, so it’s all come together.”

Although the time schedule between now and the planned preview show on August 22 is tight, Aston is confident it will be ready on time. Ticket went on sale on Wednesday, then, he says “the process starts from that point to opening night”.

“We start the casting process in April/May time, we launch the community chorus recruitment around that time as well, and then all the design process kicks off as well...The script is finished, which is good. It needs to be edited down a bit because it’s still a bit too long, but it works and people who’ve read it seem to like it.”

As with the City Varieties’ long-running series of Rock ’n’ Roll Pantos, cast members will be play instruments as well as sing in an onstage band.

The musical’s storyline follows the adventures of a group of friends who met at university. “It’s set between 1985 and 1990,” Aston explains. “We meet them as they are graduating in ’85, they’re a couple of couples and a couple of brothers and sisters and we then see them through a variety of receptions over the next five years – the graduation ceremony, a hen and stag do, a wedding and a wedding reception – and the different relationships that go wrong, go right and then go wrong again – which is perfect for Wedding Present songs.”

With the exception of a scene in Brighton for the stag do, the show is set at various locations around Leeds. Aston says: “The graduation party is at the pub where The Wedding Present used to rehearse when they started back in the mid 80s and the wedding reception is there as well, and there are other places that The Wedding Present were linked to back in the day – so there’s a bit of a nostalgic trip tyhere for people who know Leeds and people who are fans of The Wedding Present.”