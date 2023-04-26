McFly will be performing at this Yorkshire arena for the Power To Play Tour - their first gig in two years.

McFly were formed in London in 2003 with the help of fellow band Busted, with whom they later formed McBusted. The band was named after the Back to the Future character Marty McFly and consists of lead vocalist, guitarist and pianist Tom Fletcher, lead vocals, harmonica and guitarist Danny Jones, bassist and vocals Dougie Poynter and drummer Harry Judd.

In 2005, McFly won the Brit Award for Best British Pop Act and their album Room on the 3rd Floor, which included hits ‘Obviously’, ‘Five Colours in Her Hair’ and ‘That Girl’, debuted at number one in the UK Album Chart. This resulted in them becoming the youngest band ever to have an album debut at number one - a title which formerly belonged to The Beatles.

They continued to release hits for another 11 years until 2016 when they decided to focus on their solo careers and had a temporary hiatus. They returned in 2018 with a tour for the first time in two years and since then they have reformed. Their last tour was in 2021, a tour which was originally planned for 2020 but was rescheduled three times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

McFly. (Pic credit: Ian Gavan / Getty Images)

Where will McFly perform in Yorkshire for Power To Play Tour 2023?

McFly will be back on the road later this year with their friends and fellow band LostAlone.

One of their stops will be at Millennium Square in Leeds on Thursday, July 6, 2023 and doors will be open from 6pm.

How can I buy a ticket to see McFly Power To Play Tour 2023?

You can pre-order Power To Play tickets from the official McFly store by 3pm on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 for exclusive access to tickets before anyone else.

