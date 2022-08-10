Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first episode of the latest series of the cooking show will air on August 10 at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Series 17 episode one will see five celebrities cooking up a storm to compete for the crown. The celebrities are Danny Jones of McFly, reality TV star Faye Winter of Love Island, comedian Kae Kurd, media personality Nancy Dell’Olio and comedian Paul Chuckle of the Chuckle Brothers who will compete in the first heat tonight.

Across six weeks, John Torode and Gregg Wallace will be putting their taste buds through a series of courses, exploring which celebrities have the sophisticated palate and skill to chop, slice and sizzle their way to winning the iconic Celebrity MasterChef trophy.

Comedian Paul Chuckle (Paul Elliott) will be appearing on the new series of Celebrity MasterChef. (Pic credit: BBC)

Their first challenge is called Under the Cloche; in front of each celebrity is a cloche, a small transparent cover, underneath it is an ingredient. Each celebrity has a different ingredient and must create one dish showcasing that ingredient to show off their potential to the judges. With just one hour to create their dishes from scratch, the celebrities must improvise to impress the judges.

The next challenge is the Street Food Challenge; the celebrities are provided with a street food dish that is popular in Korea. They must taste it and try to identify the ingredients. Then, following their instincts, they are required to cook the classic national dish themselves.