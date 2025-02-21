Messy Eater on his appetite for change

Messy Eater

His latest alias, he says, is more in keeping with his turn-of-the-Millennium tastes for Beck, Gorillaz and The Avalanches.

Recapping the last 10 years with The Yorkshire Post, Bott explains that he and his wife Becky had become drawn into the drum and bass scene when they moved down to London in 2015 for Bott’s work as a lawyer. “We did tons of shows, we did a festival out in the Czech Republic, we did that for four or five years,” he recalls. “My last DJ set was in Brixton the day before the first lockdown in 2020. We kind of had it in mind to move back up north after that, but we weren’t sure where.”

Then with a one-year-old daughter, they toyed with relocating to Scotland to be near his parents, but settled on York, which they’ve found to be the perfect “halfway house” and found themselves “reconnecting” with old friends from their days at university in Yorkshire.

Messy Eater channels the early spirit of the Arkley project, Bott says. “The first Messy Eater single, Feels Good, was actually an Arkley demo that I’ve revisited and changed. Originally the arkley project had been very inspired by that first Avalanches album (Since I Left You) – very playful use of samples, juxtaposing all different kinds of genres, getting quite a patchwork of sounds and styles – but the key difference was I didn’t sing on any of the Arkley stuff.

“In 2021 I did a whole load of tunes that I really liked and I released one of them with Tileyard Music. It did moderately well but – and this is one of those life lessons – the feedback was there was no scene for that kind of music that was sample-heavy, it Chemical Brothers big beat influence, too. The radio plugger was finding it difficult. The label was very supportive but they came to me and said, ‘Look, we’re struggling with this, what else have you got?’ At the time I’d been working on a track that was very 90s rave influenced and that connected much better.

“That led me into a really fun exploration of that sound for two and a half years, but I think fundamentally it was more like an art project, researching it, getting immersed in that world, but it didn’t really feel like me.”

In the end, he says, it “felt like a dead end – it took me further and further away from what I’m probably best at doing, which is writing songs, writing lyrics, writing melodies”. Last year, he went back to the drawing board and came up with Messy Eater, who comes complete with cartoonish artwork by Charlie Ellis, aka charlillustrates.

“What I’ve tried to do with the visual side that I think is different from Gorillaz is I wanted to present a more real world, so there would be photographs of me – on the first EP they were all taken in the Hyde Park Book Club – and then put the illustrations on top, so the idea was we all live in the real life but actually all around us all of the time are lots of exciting, imaginative things if only we stop and look for them.”