The Canadian singer known for his single on his fourth studio album, Haven’t Met You Yet and his cinematic rendition of Arthur Hamilton’s song Cry Me a River, has announced his 2023 tour dates.

According to an Oprah Winfrey interview, he has wanted to become a famous singer since he was two years old.

His love of jazz music started when he was a teenager and his family played Bing Crosby’s White Christmas album.

Michael Bublé. (Pic credit: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

He released his first self-titled album on February 11, 2003, which included songs Fever, The Way You Look Tonight, For Once in My Life, Moondance and You’ll Never Find Another Love Like Mine as well as the song How Can You Mend a Broken Heart with the Bee Gees’ Barry Gibb singing backing vocals.

His second studio album, It’s Time, was released on February 8, 2005, and featured the songs You Don’t Know Me, Feeling Good, Can’t Buy Me Love, Save the Last Dance for Me, Song For You and Quando, Quando, Quando - a duet with Nelly Furtado. He also included an original track ‘Home’.

His breakthrough came from his fourth studio album, Crazy Love, which was released on October 9, 2009. Some songs featured on this album include Haven’t Met You Yet (his wife Argentine model and actor, Luisana Lopilato, appeared in its official music video), Cry Me a River, All of Me and Georgia on my Mind.

When will Michael Buble perform in Yorkshire?

Michael’s tour will start at the Videotron Centre in Quebec, Canada, on October 19, 2022 and will end at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on May 14, 2023.

In the UK, he will be performing in London, Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Newcastle, Nottingham and Birmingham.

Michael will be performing at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on April 24, 2023.

How can I buy tickets to see Michael Buble?

Michael’s Higher World tour ticket sales will be available to purchase on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 9am on his official website.

You can find out more about the tour and how to buy tickets by visiting Michael Buble’s website.

Michael said: “I can’t wait to be back in arenas across the UK - it’s going to be a true arena spectacle! I’m so excited for people to experience it.

“A lot of my fans have been part of my journey for the past 20 years, so to celebrate this milestone with everyone together is going to be extra special.

