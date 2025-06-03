Michael Gira of Swans: 'The real goal or the lure is always joy and light'

Michael Gira of American experimental rock band Swans in concert. Picture: Gints Ivuskans/Alamy Live News

Ahead of the album’s release, Gira spoke to The Yorkshire Post.

Apocalyptic, majestic, heavy, post-rock, drone – there have been various attempts to define the sound of Swans. How would you describe the present-day Swans sound?

A mountain has just collapsed into itself. Monstrous clouds of dust billow up into the blue sky, then silence. If you listen carefully, we’re the sound of the roiling dust.

The much-acclaimed ‘comeback’ line-up of Swans has been replaced by a more of a revolving line-up of collaborators for the last three Swans albums. How has this impacted the band's sound and working methods?

Actually, most of the line-up you mention has now inevitably returned. In any event, I only work with people I trust and love personally. Musical skill is important, but secondary. I write a song alone in my room on my acoustic guitar. I play and sing it repeatedly, over and over, dreaming the sounds and overtones and resonances the chords evoke. I bring the song in this state to my friends and collaborators. Through repetition and diligent attention the song breeds new echoes of itself and we follow those echoes through endless hallways of sound and we allow ourselves to be subsumed and transformed within these sounds. We soon perform these sounds with an audience in attendance but really the sounds are performing us, singing us into new but transient versions of ourselves as the music evolves of its own will. Eventually, the echoes subside and dissipate, the song’s life is over and we move on to something else.

Your lyrics have retained their all-pervasive darkness. What are your current inspirations, lyrically?

I respectfully but adamantly disagree with your characterization. Whatever the tangential, putative subject matter, the real goal or the lure is always joy and light. My inspiration is to see the true face of God. It’s turned away from us now. The words are an attempt to seduce it into revealing itself.

Before the US presidential election last November, you endorsed voting for Kamala Harris, and the Swans’ song I Am a Tower appears to have been inspired by a nightmarish vision of Donald Trump. How do you think the first few months of Trump's second presidency have panned out?

Unfortunately, I was visited late one night with an onanistic vision of the current president, as Lucky Pierre, in naked congress with his long time fixer Roy Cohn and Richard Nixon. As the president spewed his elation, it traveled sentient over and across the world. I am singing in that song with the electric voice of this spew as it surveys below the destruction unfolding in its path. I would emphasize that this is not a political or a protest song. I’m just reporting! As to the current state of affairs, it seems that this is what you get when you install an alternately mewling and raging Id in the ultimate position of power. God save us!

Forty-odd years since the inception of Swans, the band has developed a sound that doesn't really resemble anything else. What are your own musical influences? What keeps you (and Swans) going and evolving?

I don’t really think about influences at this stage. The trick is to locate the failures in the music, to reject those and to attempt to force the hidden strengths into new and unexpected shapes. So the music is one long, extended editing process over the years, never finished. I do have pinnacles I admire in the world of music of course, though they don’t really influence the sound. Off the top of my head: Diamanda Galas, Led Zeppelin, Nina Simone, Bob Dylan, Nico, John Cale, and on from there.

What effect did the work of COUM Transmissions – and Throbbing Gristle – have on you as an art student? You have subsequently described Genesis P-Orridge as ‘a hero’. Did you draw lessons from his approach to his art and music that you could apply to your own?

What I admired most in Genesis was his courage, his insistence on living life (through art) as an act of willed imagination, wherever that led.

You continue to release Swans and solo music via your own Young God label in North America and finance album sessions with limited edition releases. Why is it important to maintain this degree of independence?

Long ago I realized that no one, no record label, was really interested in taking on the music and fostering it in the way it deserved, so I figured out how to do it myself. We’ve been fortunate, through persistence, to draw towards us a considerable amount of people who are interested in or find meaning in the sounds we make. Particularly encouraging lately has been to see the amount of young (quite young) people in the audience.

Swans live shows are renowned for their visceral, bracing intensity and heavy volume. How would you describe the Swans live experience? What is your definition of a successful live show?

I would stress here that volume is not an end in itself. Certain sounds, like angels singing, appear when electric guitars resonate at a generous level of volume. So a successful show would be when these waves of sound, like benevolent, successive waves of corrosive acid, consume and erase your body and mind. It’s the ultimate fun!

Did you find that the recent duo shows that you did with Kristof Hahn gave you the opportunity to reinterpret your back catalogue in quite a different way?

he songs are just a template. They are there to provide a condition to make something new happen. They’re never finished. Kristof and I are pretty symbiotically connected at this point, though we sometimes war mightily, even on stage. We were able on this past tour you mention able in the end to find new pathways through the songs. It was thrilling.

You have indicated that Birthing will be the last album you make with the band's current line-up. How do you envisage Swans’ future?

I stress here that each member of the current Swans is crucial and absolutely treasured by me, but I have, at this late stage, limited reserves of energy and stamina, and after this final large-ensemble version of the band concludes its touring cycle, I will need to simplify things if I am to continue at all. What that means in terms of a future sonic direction I have no clear idea. If I knew, I wouldn’t be interested in pursuing it.