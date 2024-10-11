Miki Berenyi.

The widespread acclaim for her memoir, Fingers Crossed, has certainly led to the former Lush singer and guitarist being much in demand. “That wasn’t on the cards, was it?” Berenyi says with a self-effacing chuckle, as she considers how the book has transformed her life.

“It felt quite validating, I suppose,” she adds. “I think because it’s not something I’d ever thought about doing, it wasn’t like I had much time to have many expectations about it. It wasn’t like I’d spent 10 years thinking this is what I want to do, writing it, it was just kind of sprung on me and then I thought, why not, so I was kind of playing catch-up the whole time, really, just trying to get my head around what was actually happening. When it came out and it was really well received, that was great. But if I’m honest, I thought, who’s going to be interested?”

Compared to touring with Lush or her later band Piroshka, she has found it “so much easier to do book talks”. She adds: “Bands are so used to talking about themselves, it doesn’t really faze them, so they can do a book tour whereas I think with authors, it’s quite a private thing and they can feel quite uncomfortable about an audience, so actually you just get asked to do everything. I just say yes to everything – it’s an easy gig, I’m not going to lie.”

Berenyi was able to draw upon her diaries while writing the book, which tells of her unconventional upbringing and relationships with her mother, Yasuko Nagazumi, a Japanese actress, and Hungarian father Ivan Berenyi, and the abuse she suffered from her paternal grandmother as well as her time in the band Lush, who released four albums before splitting up after their drummer Chris Acland took his own life.

“I think there’s something about the process of writing things down anyway a lot that kind of embeds them – I think a psychologist could explain a bit,” Berenyi says. “There’s a mulling process of writing. It’s probably like photographs as well. I think because I was quite lonely when I was a kid, I didn’t have any brothers and sisters, I was sort of pingponging back and forth between my parents. Writing a diary, I don’t think I was conscious of it being therapeutic. It was quite instinctive – because I wanted to talk to someone… But it was quite handy for going back. So much of it was nuts, when you’re a teenager you don’t make a lot of sense, it’s all emotions, there’s not a lot of thought, but it was good for thinking OK, so that was when this was happening. (Giving) some sort of order.”

Berenyi admits in the book that she wasn’t driven to form Lush with her long-time friend Emma Anderson due to any innate musical talent. She says today she had a “romanticised” idea of forming a band. “That period in the 80s, there were bands forming everywhere,” she says. “I didn’t really think of it as a first ladder to massive success, but just to be involved in it wasn’t that big a deal. You didn’t have to play particularly well, everyone was just experimenting and even the music was quite experimental. There wasn’t a set level of proficiency. That ended up biting us, but to just get a gig ​​​​​​​and muck in.

“People get into music for different reasons, some people are incredibly ​​​​​​​talented and they can see a pathway​​​​​​​. I think I just saw a community​​​​​​​ and a lot of excitement​​​​​​​, it was cheap. There were no real barriers to access​​​​​​​, you just had to turn up, pay a quid to get into some gig at The Clarendon or something and you’re in. It’s really appealing when you feel quite rejected at school because you can’t really keep up, you don’t really have a community around you that you’re a part of. Then you find that great music you kind of lose yourself in that. There was an aspect to gig-going, I felt very young and shy and ‘oh my God, there’s all these cool-looking people or not cool-looking people, but I’m just some kid’, but once the music starts it doesn’t really matter because that’s all everyone’s talking about, and they’re just jumping about. To me, it was what’s not to like?”​​​​​​​

While others such as Robin Guthrie who produced Lush’s early work have mixed views of their time at 4AD Records in the Eighties and Nineties, Berenyi says she “absolutely loved” it. “The thing is when I look at photos of Ivo (Watts-Russell) and the Cocteau Twins and all those early times, they were clearly really good friends and it was very sweet,” she says. “Simon Raymonde’s written his book and he has laods of photographs and I thought however you frame this it was actually a really happy time in many respects.

“Maybe they were just too close to each other, then you get the big falling out which is kind of what I had with Emma (Anderson). If we were just two people who had met anonymously through an advert and done a band for a couple of years maybe it wouldn’t matter so much, but when you’ve got so much personal investment it feels like a betrayal when everything goes wrong.

“4AD was a bit of an adventure for me and Emma, we both grew up slightly obsessed with that label, so the idea of being on it, we were quite dazzled to even have that opportunity. Even in retrospect, I just think we were really lucky. It’s not perfect, I get it, there were a few money issues and blah blah blah but at the end of the day I think we’d have been eaten alive if we’d gone on a major label.

“They were very protective and they were very nice to us. They weren’t just some official voice at the end of the phone and the great thing about 4AD was that they actually cared about the music, not in terms of ‘is it commercial, is it going to get in the charts, how can we market it?’ All that mattered was Ivo’s personal taste. His benchmark was ‘is it interesting enough, does it fire me up, is this what I want as part of my personal catalogue of music?’ I get someone like Robin that became a pain in the a*** but I valued the protectiveness that that offered because we were certainly pulled apart by the press, but Ivo and 4AD really believed in us and that really mattered.”

She was less enamoured by the changes to the British music scene that Britpop brought about. “That’s when I really felt I don’t know what I’m doing here, I don’t even like these people, I don’t like the scene, it’s changed, this is all now about success, swagger and who’s winning and who’s losing,” she says. “It was not why I got into this, that is the absolute antithesis of what it was and it just became like I might as well be working in the City and I’m just surrounded by w***ers taking drugs who are just bragging about how much money they make and how successful they are.”

The laddishness and sexism of the mid-90s had also become wearing. “When I got a job (as a magazine sub-editor) just three years after the band split up (in 1996) I realised oh my God, workplaces now had sexual harrassment policies and you can’t say that in the office. You knew it had shifted and music had kind of been left behind,” she says. “That world had a lot of work to do – and it got worse. In 1986 I can tell you if you went to a (My Bloody) Valentine gig or an anarcho punk gig you wouldn’t get away with talking like that to people, but by 1996 everyone thought it was hilarious to oggle your t**s...it was not like it was a progressive line, it dropped, but you just deal with that c**p, don’t you? You deal with it in the same way when you’re a 22-year-old girl walking down the street and a builder shouts out of a van at you. It’s just b******s and it’s always there.”

Doing a regular job for a while, Berenyi feels, did her good. “I think that a lot of people who were in bands and in music, who had their fancy schmancy record company jobs or whatever, there was a kind of feeling amongst a lot of these people that they were something special – and I get that, you’re mingling with famous people and this, that and the other, and you feel like you’ve got your finger on the pulse – but once you left that a lot of people I think felt a bit ashamed,” she says. “I know music journalists who if they went and got a proper job they didn’t really want their ex-colleagues to know, they found it embarrassing.

“My advice to anyone who is anything to do with the music business is don’t feel that because I had a great time being a sub, I discovered something I could do, there was a great crowd, some of the work was asinine but it was really fun, and it’s great to find something that you can do, that you can get enjoyment out of and that’s what all work is, really. It’s not like I’m like ‘when I got a proper job I really discovered what work was about’. On the other hand, the idea of being able to go from 10-6 or 9-5 and not have to think about work after that, that was a liberation.

“Equally when I got back into music, I don’t work full-time but I freelance (as a sub-editor), it’s great having all the aspects to do all the different things. I couldn’t go on tour now for nine months like I used to, that’s no way, but also I’ve been subbing at Which? and I f***ing love it but it is full-on. So I think I quite like dipping in and out. Now there’s a certain liberation to just playing gigs that are limited by having a day job because there’s zero chance that we will ever ‘make it big’. That’s actually a liberation because I’m going to go and play Ipswich tomorrow and I don’t really care if there’s 70 people there or 170. We can get in the car, we can have a good laugh, Lemondaze are supporting, we’re going to have fun.

“At Town Festival, there’s a bunch of things going on here and there, we’ll go uup, we’ll watch a load of bands, we’ll have a fun time and that’s it, that’s my expectations now, I don’t really care beyond that. It isn’t like, oh my God, we’re playing a gig, who’s reviewing it, who’s coming, this constant need for it to lead to a next step. It’s not leading anywhere any more, it’s just it.”