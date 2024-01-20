Misfits & DAZN X Series 012 is heading to the First Direct Arena Leeds this evening.

The door time for the event is 5pm on Saturday January 20, the arena website states.

The event is set to start an hour later at 6pm.

Headlining the card is Ed Matthews.

However, the name of his opponent has not yet been released.

Matthews has over 320.6K followers on TikTok and is known as a social media influencer.

A title fight between AJ Bunker and Elle Brooke for the women’s middleweight title is also on the card.

Other fights include Ashley Tebi Rak-Su vs OJ Rose, Tristan Hamm vs Not Logan Paul and Myles Raksu vs DTG.

The first fight of the night is expected to be Most Wanted vs Joey Knight.

Tickets are still available via Ticketmaster as of 1pm on Saturday, priced at around £70 for the cheapest seats.

The ringwalk for Ed Matthews’ fight is expected at around 10.15pm.

Fes Batista is out to prove influencer boxing is a force for good.