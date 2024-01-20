Misfits Fighting and DAZN X Series Leeds First Direct Arena: How to watch Elle Brooke, AJ Bunker and Not Logan Paul fighting in Leeds - when is start time, are there tickets left?
The door time for the event is 5pm on Saturday January 20, the arena website states.
The event is set to start an hour later at 6pm.
Headlining the card is Ed Matthews.
However, the name of his opponent has not yet been released.
Matthews has over 320.6K followers on TikTok and is known as a social media influencer.
A title fight between AJ Bunker and Elle Brooke for the women’s middleweight title is also on the card.
Other fights include Ashley Tebi Rak-Su vs OJ Rose, Tristan Hamm vs Not Logan Paul and Myles Raksu vs DTG.
The first fight of the night is expected to be Most Wanted vs Joey Knight.
Tickets are still available via Ticketmaster as of 1pm on Saturday, priced at around £70 for the cheapest seats.
The ringwalk for Ed Matthews’ fight is expected at around 10.15pm.
Fes Batista is out to prove influencer boxing is a force for good.
A fighter with a unique story, he is preparing to make his long-awaited return to the ring at the First Direct Arena tonight (January 20) and is on the undercard for the event.
