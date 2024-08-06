The Magpies.

A stellar line-up of folk and Americana acts will perform at the Magpies Festival at Sutton Park, York on August 9 and 10.

Now in its fourth year, Magpies has seen a steady increase in ticket sales as word gets out and is fast becoming one of the UK’s best-kept secrets on the festival calendar.

This year’s event will host some of the world’s finest folk, acoustic and Americana artists, including Molotov Jukebox, Jesca Hoop, Jim Moray, The Turbans, Rusty Shackle, NATI., Gary Stewart’s Graceland, Chris While & Julie Matthews, Charm of Finches, Suntou Susso and festival hosts The Magpies, plus many more.

The independent two-day festival is run by Yorkshire-based transatlantic folk band, The Magpies. The young, female management team are set on championing gender equality in the music industry, achieving gender parity in both line-up and staff, as well as providing a safe and comfortable environment for female musicians and festival goers.

The Magpies Festival is partnered with the feminist charity Girls Friendly Society (GFS), which has spent almost 150 years supporting girls and young women from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Rooted in the band’s native Yorkshire, the local community is central to the festival’s ethos. The event aims to support local businesses and provide opportunities for emerging local musicians.

Festival Director Holly Brandon says: “We are so excited to put on The Magpies Festival this summer. We’ve been over the moon at the response so far. The community spirit and high energy the audience has brought along has been amazing.”

With a family ethos and activities to keep even the youngest of revellers entertained, the festival’s ambition is to introduce young adults to the world-class folk music that makes it so special. Camping is hosted on the grounds of Sutton Park Stately, and food, drinks and market stalls are all supplied by independent local suppliers.