More than 170,000 tickets sold for TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2024 with Blondie first gig tonight

The Piece HallCC ELLIS ROBINSON

A 34-night gig series at TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2024 is set to begin on Friday night when Blondie take to the stage.

TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2024 has smashed box office records with more than 170,000 tickets already sold for this summer’s shows.

The 34-night concert series at the historic Halifax venue now attracts more people than most of the UK’s biggest music festivals and is well on its way to a 200,000 sell-out.

Outside of events in London and the south coast, only Glastonbury and Liverpool’s Anfield stadium will welcome more gig goers to outdoor shows in England between June and August – confirming The Piece Hall as one of the nation’s leading live music venues.

Blondie

This year’s series gets underway on June 7 with music legends Blondie taking to the stage for the first of two magical nights. Their second show is on Sunday June 9.

Debbie Harry and co will be followed by some of music’s biggest names as the likes of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Loyle Carner, Tom Jones, Sheryl Crow, Korn, Biffy Clyro, Fatboy Slim and Bryan Adams all play sell-out shows in The Piece Hall’s stunning 6,000-capacity open air courtyard.

Series co-promoters The Piece Hall Trust and Cuffe and Taylor today confirmed this year’s sales had smashed the previous Box Office record of 125,000 tickets – set in 2023 – as the venue gears up to stage its biggest and most diverse summer series to date.

The series will again deliver a multi-million pound boost for the local economy with many thousands of concert goers coming to the shows from outside Yorkshire.

Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “I can't wait to welcome so many iconic artists to our unique heritage site for the first time and welcome back some performers who loved it so much the first time they simply had to come and play here again!

“It's wonderful to see Calderdale so full of life, energy and excitement during the gigs.

“People are rightly incredibly proud of The Piece Hall and its growing reputation as a premiere music and events venue, not just nationally but internationally.”

Many of the shows at the iconic Yorkshire venue sold out in record time – the latest being Biffy Clyro’s date on August 23 which saw fans snap up all tickets within minutes of them going on sale.

Peter Taylor, co-founder of Cuffe and Taylor part of Live Nation, said: “TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall continues to go from strength to strength and this summer is going to be simply sensational.

“To have already sold in excess of 170,000 tickets – smashing the previous box office record by almost 50,000 tickets – cements The Piece Hall’s growing reputation as one of the UK’s best outdoor venues, one that is loved equally by audiences and artists.

“The series has grown from half a dozen shows just a few years ago to 34 this year. With attendance figures set to eclipse virtually every concert series and major festival in the UK – and with a rich and diverse programme of shows – The Piece Hall is truly one hottest tickets of the summer.”

For the first time, TK Maxx join The Piece Hall and Cuffe and Taylor as presenting partner underscoring TK Maxx's continued support of the arts and local communities.