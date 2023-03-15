News you can trust since 1754
Mother's Day 2023: Best pubs in Yorkshire hosting events for Mother’s Day this weekend including Miller and Carter in Leeds and George and Dragon in Bradford

Mother’s Day is approaching, you can treat your mum to a nice meal and drinks at one of these popular Yorkshire pubs.

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 15th Mar 2023, 14:19 GMT

Mother’s Day is on Sunday, March 19 this year and it is a celebration of a motherly bond as well as motherhood and honouring mothers all over the world.

The history of the holiday comes from religion and was originally unrelated to the international Mother’s Day celebrations. It is thought to originate from a mediaeval practice of visiting one’s mother church annually on Laetare Sunday.

There are various establishments across the region celebrating Mother’s Day including cafes, restaurants and pubs.

It has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 533 reviews.

1. Inn at Scarcroft, Leeds

It has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 533 reviews. Photo: Google

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 2,769 reviews.

2. Ye Olde Starre Inne, York

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 2,769 reviews. Photo: James Hardisty

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 637 reviews.

3. The Drovers Arms, York

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 637 reviews. Photo: Google

It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 888 reviews.

4. The White Swan, Leeds

It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 888 reviews. Photo: Google

