Mother's Day 2023: Best pubs in Yorkshire hosting events for Mother’s Day this weekend including Miller and Carter in Leeds and George and Dragon in Bradford
Mother’s Day is approaching, you can treat your mum to a nice meal and drinks at one of these popular Yorkshire pubs.
Mother’s Day is on Sunday, March 19 this year and it is a celebration of a motherly bond as well as motherhood and honouring mothers all over the world.
The history of the holiday comes from religion and was originally unrelated to the international Mother’s Day celebrations. It is thought to originate from a mediaeval practice of visiting one’s mother church annually on Laetare Sunday.
There are various establishments across the region celebrating Mother’s Day including cafes, restaurants and pubs.