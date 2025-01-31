Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tina Boden has a bucket list for “fun, happiness and adventure” - and so far, it’s going rather well. “This list helps me ensure I am making midlife matter, not only for myself but for others as well,” she says.

“One of the legacy funds I was involved with was for a good friend of mine, Mandy Taylor, MBE. She created the legacy she wanted, #bemoremandy, before she passed away in December, 2021. Mandy and I were the same age. A quote she loved was, ‘You can’t add days to your life, but you can add life to your days’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tina - also known as Tina B - is the current Mrs North Yorkshire Galaxy 2024/25, and a finalist in the Mrs Galaxy UK section of the Galaxy UK Finals, which will be held at the end of March in Chorley. Mrs Galaxy UK is for ages 18+ and contestants must be legally married. The winner will bag a trip to Orlando to compete in the Galaxy International Pageant, along with the winning Junior Miss Galaxy UK (11-14yrs); Miss Teen Galaxy UK (15-18yrs); Miss Galaxy UK (19-27yrs); Ms Galaxy UK 28+ and unmarried).

Tina Boden is Mrs North Yorkshire Galaxy 2024/25. Here she wears a dress by Isabelle Randall and jewellery from Natalia Willmott. Location: Wrea Head Hall Hotel in Scalby, Scarborough. Picture by MARY DAVIES PHOTOGRAPHY

The pageant launched in the UK in 2008 and there are no height or size restrictions, and no swimwear for the Junior or Teen divisions. “Being a Galaxy Girl is a memorable and fun experience,” organisers assure would-be entrants on its website galaxypageantsuk.com.

Tina, 57, lives in Flixton, Scarborough, and is married to Neal, senior sales and business development manager for Acorn Structures. She has two sons, Tom, 32, and Charlie, 26, and is a grandmother of three, soon to be four. “Neal and I downsized a couple of years ago, selling the family home we had lived in for 25 years,” she says. “What an emotional time that was, but part of our ‘making midlife matter’ plan.”

Tina is a busy woman - a model, a speaker, a writer, a trustee of Sparks Project, Scarborough, a charity that helps people living in deprived communities in the UK. She also hosts a podcast called Don’t Work With Tossers and works with midlife women who are independent business owners, or at a life crossroads, or both, helping them improve their work/life blend. Last year she founded the Making Midlife Matter Collective.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tina was born in Lancashire, but crossed the Pennines aged two when her parents bought a pub between Harrogate and York. The family moved to the Yorkshire coast when she was 11, and her parents converted a vicarage into a country house hotel, where she worked after leaving Scarborough Technical College with a BTEC in Hotel, Catering and Institutional Operations. She bought her first business aged 21 and has since had businesses in property, retail, hospitality, event management and consultancy. In 2012, she co-founded the MicroBizMatters Movement.

Tina Boden wears Gina Potter tee in a recent photoshoot by Charlotte Clemie.

In 2019 Tina stepped out of her comfort zone and modelled lingerie at a charity fashion show held by Sheer Bliss, based in Knaresborough. “Turns out it was very empowering, and I wanted to do it all again,” she says.

The pandemic got in the way but in May this year, her friend, the body positive campaigner and model Rachel Peru, asked Tina to walk in the My Generation show during York Fashion Week. Tina says: “I have come to realise over recent years, as a naturally grey, 5ft 3in woman in my 50s who has been through surgically enforced menopause, how underrepresented people like me are in brand and business marketing.”

See more tweed designs and gowns by Isabelle Randall

She pitched herself to model agencies. “Turns out 5ft 3in is too small for most of them,” she says. “Forget ageism, heightism is a thing as well, strange as the average woman is 5ft 4in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tina Boden wears pink sweater and trousers, from Vu Boutique, Scarborough. Picture by Rose Chidlow

Leeds-based photographer Charlotte Clemie took photos of Tina in Mallorca last July, and in August, she was accepted by Salt and Pepper Models, based in Bath, a new agency that specialises in later-life models.

“Then I decided to enter my first pageant as well, to show you are never too old and it is never too late,” she says. “With my #bemoremandy attitude and a portfolio of fabulous photographs, I submitted my entry and found myself becoming Mrs North Yorkshire Galaxy ‘24/’25.”

Acceptance, Tina believes, is key to mid-life style. “Accepting our body shape, height, colouring and the fact we are ageing, a gift that not everyone is lucky to get.”

Also needed is an understanding of the styles, shapes and colours that suit you. “I love strong primary colours and they suit me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tina Boden wears Isabelle Randall tweed coat. Picture by Mary Davies Photography.

“It is important you have people you trust to give you an opinion that is accurate. I have two best friends who are honest. I also shop regularly at the same independent stores so the owners get to know me, what suits me and what I like.

"I make a twice-yearly trip to Attic Womenswear in Ilkley, where Sarah, the owner, helps me find the right things. Having a session with an image consultant like York-based Jackie Crawford can really help you to understand what suits and what doesn’t.”

Tina also believes in a quality capsule wardrobe that mixes and matches. “You might spend a little more but it is worth it in the long run. It also makes your wardrobe much more sustainable. If you buy classic pieces, they stand the test of time, but you can throw some fun items in there as well.

“Women are often good at buying for others before themselves. Some people might not think you should be wearing what you are ‘at your age’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Wear what you are happy in and what makes you feel confident. Forget what other people think – clothing and style are subjective, like the food we eat, the houses we live in, the holidays we go on.