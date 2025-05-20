Nadine Shah: 'With the music, conviction is like a rat, you can smell it a mile off'

Nadine Shah. Picture: Carsten Windhorst & Gerard Hynes

A few hours after we speak, she will play the last of seven UK concerts in which she is one of the guest singers standing in for the late Shane MacGowan on the band’s tour marking the 40th anniversary of their album Rum, Sodomy and The Lash. Shah still sounds a little husky, though, from a lively show the night before at the O2 City Hall in Newcastle – which was very much home turf for the Whitburn-raised singer.

“I was onstage and I said to the crowd something like, Thanks so much for not showing me up in front of my friends,” she recalls with a wry smile, knowing the stakes were higher than usual for a gig on Tyneside. “They were amazing,” she adds, “but Geordies are feral.”

As one of five stand-ins for MacGowan on this tour, the 39-year-old has found herself marvelling at the Irish legend’s poetic sensibility. “Honestly, I don’t know how he did it,” she says. “I only do three or four songs (but) it’s such an honour, and I don’t use the word lightly either. I was a fan anyway, and I always loved his lyrics, but now I’ve really lived with the lyrics I find even deeper meaning in them, which I didn’t think was possible, and (I have) a far greater appreciation of him as an artist. It’s wild, sometimes I’m stood there (onstage) and I look either side and I see Jem (Finer), James (Fearnley) and Spider (Stacey) and I just feel like a competition winner, it’s ridiculous.”

Shah will have the chance to do it all over again when The Pogues tour the US in September – “It’ll be my first time playing in America – and possibly my last,” she quips – but in the meantime, she will be playing her own songs at a concert that’s aprt of Bradford City of Culture 2025 this week. “I’m really looking forward to going to Bradford,” she says.

“I have quite a lot of family there – there’s a big Pakistani population in Bradford so I’ve been to Bradford many, many times. I hadn’t imagined I’d play a gig there, it’s not one of the usual stop-offs on a tour, so for that reason I’m more excited because as much I love revisiting cities that I’ve played before, there is something special about going somewhere for the first time, and the venue looks beautiful as well.”

It’s just over a year since Shah released her fifth album, Filthy Underneath. The record was written following two months in rehab after a profoundly difficult period in her life during which she lost her mother to cancer, developed post traumatic stress disorder and struggled with addiction, culminating in a suicide attempt.

She says her recovery is ongoing, but believes that as an artist she is continuing to grow. “I think the longer I do this job the more confident I get and the better I get at it,” she reflects. “Second albums are quite difficult because there’s an insecurity with a second album which is greater than the others.

Nadine Shah. Picture: Courtesy of Bradford City of Culture 2025

“You normally find a first album is sometimes people’s boldest because they’re making them for themselves, and sometimes a second album goes in a strange direction because they’re doing what they think that they should do, but I’ve had the luxury of making four albums before Filthy Underneath and the older I get, the less I care about some things which is brilliant for music-making because you don’t want to be bogged down by your insecurities because the best work doesn’t come out of that.

“The bolder you are with it, the better the outcome, I think. Especially on this album as well, I’d just come out of rehab so I was therapised to the eyeballs, so I was in a very good mental headspace, the healthiest I had been in years, with a very clear mind and way more determination than I’d had for years and I think that definitely affected the output of the work.”

She says she was unconcerned about revealing too much of herself in her songs. “There’s that thing about hanging up your dirty laundry for everybody to see but there’s no mystery with me, I got rid of that a long time ago,” she says. “With things like Twitter and all the rest of it, I was always very vocal on that and I found it difficult to not speak my mind on social media platforms, so I was already showing myself there, and with the music, conviction is like a rat, you can smell it a mile off, and the more honest you are, the more connection you get with other people, I think.

“Especially coming from a Pakistani family, mainly I was always worried about upsetting my dad and what he might think and what the community might think. But my dad’s been incredible, he’s a brilliant father, (he’s been) a massive support to me. But I just stopped caring. You cannot waste your time doing that. I do what I do and anything that I’ve committed to a record obviously I’m comfortable with sharing otherwise I wouldn’t have done it.”