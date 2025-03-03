National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain: Finest brass band musicians head to Yorkshire to compete in prestigious championships
With some of the finest bands such as Black Dyke, Brighouse and Rastrick, Grimethorpe Colliery, Carlton Main and many others all competing, few contests are so fiercely competitive.
A spokesman said visitors were “assured of drama and unforgettable musical performances”.
He said visitors to the contest often travel from other parts of the world.
He said: “If you are travelling from further afield, Yorkshire also has lots more to enjoy so why not combine a visit to the contest with a spring break to one of our dynamic cities or spectacular countryside? Whether you are from Leeds or London, Sheffield or Stavanger you are guaranteed a very warm Yorkshire welcome.”
