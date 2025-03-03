National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain: Finest brass band musicians head to Yorkshire to compete in prestigious championships

Some of the finest brass band musicians in the country gathered in Huddersfield at the weekend, with hundreds of musicians from more than 50 bands competed across all sections seeking the honour of representing Yorkshire at the finals of the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain.
The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post

Leaders

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 10:58 BST

With some of the finest bands such as Black Dyke, Brighouse and Rastrick, Grimethorpe Colliery, Carlton Main and many others all competing, few contests are so fiercely competitive.

A spokesman said visitors were “assured of drama and unforgettable musical performances”.

He said visitors to the contest often travel from other parts of the world.

Musicians from Loxley Silver brass band register ahead of their performance during the Yorkshire Brass Band Championships at Huddersfield Town Hall on March 01, 2025 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)Musicians from Loxley Silver brass band register ahead of their performance during the Yorkshire Brass Band Championships at Huddersfield Town Hall on March 01, 2025 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)
He said: “If you are travelling from further afield, Yorkshire also has lots more to enjoy so why not combine a visit to the contest with a spring break to one of our dynamic cities or spectacular countryside? Whether you are from Leeds or London, Sheffield or Stavanger you are guaranteed a very warm Yorkshire welcome.”

visit: https://www.regional-contest.org.uk/yorkshire/index.php.

