Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

With some of the finest bands such as Black Dyke, Brighouse and Rastrick, Grimethorpe Colliery, Carlton Main and many others all competing, few contests are so fiercely competitive.

He said: “If you are travelling from further afield, Yorkshire also has lots more to enjoy so why not combine a visit to the contest with a spring break to one of our dynamic cities or spectacular countryside? Whether you are from Leeds or London, Sheffield or Stavanger you are guaranteed a very warm Yorkshire welcome.”