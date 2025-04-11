Nell Smith: The making of the Leeds-born singer-songwriter's debut solo album

Nell Smith. Picture: ​Alex Hanson at Hipgnosis Media

The culmination of five years’ worth of work by Nell since she decided at just 12 years old that she wanted to become a musician like her heroes, the US psychedelic rock band The Flaming Lips, Anxious is a deeply poignant reminder of a talent that was tragically lost in a car accident in Canada in October 2024.

Speaking from the family home in Fernie, British Columbia, her father, Jude, admits that he and his wife Rachel Cline at first “struggled” to listen to Anxious after they were sent a copy by Bella Union, the label with whom Nell had previously worked when she made Where The Viaduct Looms, an album of covers of Nick Cave songs, with The Flaming Lips in 2021.

“When the test pressing arrived it sat on our kitchen table and my wife and I just kept walking past it again and again throughout the day...and it wasn’t until our younger son, Ike, who’s 13, said ‘Could we listen to Nell’s record?’ and then we did and it was very emotional,” he says. “It was lovely to hear it on vinyl, it was lovely to hear her voice, but (at the same time) it was just crushing. Particularly some of the lyrics in it.”

He cites what Nick Cave once said about songs writing themselves and then realising later what they’re for. Nell had recorded Nick’s song Girl in Amber with The Flaming Lips but omitted the verse that Nick had written in the aftermath of the death of his 15-year-old son Arthur. “It was something that Nick had put in after he’d observed what the song was about – his wife grieving,” Jude says. “Weirdly, they left it out of the version that Nell did with The Flaming Lips and when I listen to that now, and I haven’t much, but that song in her recording almost sounds like it’s about her.”

Then there’s Nell’s original song I Know Nothing, from the new album, whose words Jude helped her to complete. “That’s just so foreboding,” he says. “It starts off with her writing about someone gone – actually she started writing that when was 12 about her grandfather going off to the war, and then when you listen to the last two verses of that, the last line is ‘I am gone’ and a couple of lines before that it talks about green auroras and the day after Nell died we had the most intense Northern Lights display here, it was unbelievable. There’s all kinds of intense messages in some of the songs so it’s really hard to listen to.”

Nell had been born at Leeds General Infirmary in 2007 and was a pupil at Calverley Parkside School until the age of five, when she and her family emigrated to Canada. Jude recalls her his daughter retaining “very strong roots and connections” in Calverley – “Her best friend was from Caverley, she’s in Horsforth now,” he says. “She was a very easy baby and then as she got older she became quite precocious and very confident and outgoing and we wondered where that was going to lead.”

Jude had worked in marketing agencies in Leeds but found himself hungering for a change of lifestyle and 13 years ago the family decided to relocate to British Columbia. “We came over for three years and as it got to three years, my wife didn’t want to come back and the kids were settled, so we just stayed here,” he says.

Nell Smith in her parrot costume meeting Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips for the first time. Picture: Courtesy of Jude Smith

From an early age Nell loved music – “I can remember driving along the A58 with Nell in the backseat when she was three years old screaming along to that second Kings of Leon album,” Jude remembers – and she “gravitated” towards Radiohead and The Smiths.

But it was her devotion to The Flaming Lips that was to prove the catalyst for her own musical adventures. “She loved them,” Jude says. “She wouldn’t have remembered but she actually saw them when she was at Green Man Festival when she was three.” When she was 10 they got tickets to see the band in Spokane, Washington State “and she burst into tears when we told her and when we went to the show she wanted to go right down the front, Wayne (Coyne, The Flaming Lips’ singer) was throwing confetti at her”.

Nell met Wayne when she was 11 and had attended two of their concerts – in Missoula, Montana and Calgary, Canada – in a parrot costume. At the latter show Nell had been sitting on her father’s shoulders when Wayne came out into the audience inside a giant bubble stage prop and they touched hands through the bubble and sang some of the lyrics to David Bowie’s Space Oddity together. It was, says Jude, “one of those really unusual, serendipitous moments” which fortunately was captured for posterity by others in the audience on their mobile phones.

Afterwards Nell and her family spoke to Wayne, and she told the singer she had written him a fan letter which she had passed to one of the band’s roadies. Jude remembers the singer then asking him for his phone number. “We thought that was nice of him and then 10 minutes later there was a picture of him holding the letter,” Jude says.

Nell Smith. Picture: ​Alex Hanson at Hipgnosis Media

They remained in touch and Wayne would send photos from wherever the band were on tour and messages of encouragement while Nell would share clips of “bits of guitar that she was learning”. When Wayne suggested she should learn six Flaming Lips songs, within a week she had. Jude recalls: “He was just very encouraging and then it just blossomed. At the time she was going to a music class in town here and I remember my wife and I going to the end of session concert and it was really funny because you’d hear all these crazy, out of tune voices and then you could hear Nell and it was like, I think she can actually sing, she’s got a good voice, wow, we didn’t expect that. In amongst all of that time she started writing her own songs as well.”

In 2020 Wayne invited Nell to record some of her songs at his studio in Oklahoma, but then the Covid pandemic hit and “that just got sidelined”, Jude says. Instead, in the band’s downtime, Wayne suggested Nell should try covering some of his favourite Nick Cave songs. So began a period of file-sharing, with The Flaming Lips building arrangements around Nell’s vocal and acoustic guitar. When they had an album’s worth of songs, Wayne pitched it to Simon Raymonde at Bella Union. ​​​​Where The Viaduct looms was released in late 2021.

Talking to The Yorkshire Post via video from Oklahoma, Wayne Coyne stresses that he had only ever intended their Nick Cave project to be a bit of “fun” for Nell and the band.

“I think sometimes the story of me discovering Nell in some people’s minds is probably misinterpreted as some rungs below Justin Bieber being discovered and some smart managers think they could turn him into a big star and of course they were right. But I’m not really doing that,” he says.

Nell Smith performing at Aylesbury Waterside on a tour with The Flaming Lips. Picture: Courtesy of Jude Smith

“This record that we made together was all just pure fun. Going into it, there was no ‘I think you could be a star, if we could do this the right way, you could really be big’. I’m not doing that at all. I’m not even doing that with The Flaming Lips, I’m just doing stuff that I like. Even back then, just sending stuff back and forth, I knew she was interested in doing records but that’s as far as I would go with it.”

Although he had “a vision of it being a whole record, eight or nine songs”, he preferred to take one step at a time with Nell, who was then only 14. “We really just thought let’s just do one song and see if we like it and we have enough time,” he says. “That went great and she seemed to like it, so we said let’s do another one. I probably picked the first four or five myself and then she started to pick some herself. I don’t think she knew Nick Cave’s music at all, which isn’t unusual for someone who’s 14. But I think the more we started pushing towards doing it, the more they listened ​​​​​​​and in a short time, Nell started to think this guy writes cool songs.”

The fact that Nell had no preconceptions helped, Wayne feels.

“Sometimes when people cover a prestigious artist like a Nick Cave, it’s a way of saying, ‘I know cool music even if you don’t, I know great songwriting even if you don’t’. None of that has to be mean-spirited but there’s some authenticity or coolness about Nick Cave that they want to capture for themselves​​​​​​​.

“But Nell had none of that, she didn’t know who Nick Cave was, if he was alive or dead, it just didn’t have anything to do with that being the reason for doing the song. She would simply say I just did the song because Wayne said to, so it comes back to us with this pure enthusiasm and this joy of life, ‘look what I’m doing, I’m singing this ridiculous song’, and you can hear it in her singing.

“​​​​​​​I’m not very picky. As long as it’s charming I think you can get away with quite a bit, and it’s already a great song. For people that know those songs, they’d think I’ve got to hear this​​​​​​​. But it was really just that, I don’t want anybody to think I had plans to launch her career or make her into a star; it was really just silliness of let’s just record this music and even if we just get one song that would be enough. As I went, whatever we did was already enough for me​​​​​​​. I don’t need anybody to recognise it, just doing that with Nell was already fun.”

Wayne remembers Simon Raymonde had been unsure whether to release the album, but the situation changed when Nick Cave wrote about it in his Red Hand Files. “Within an hour of appearing there, probably 100 people send me a screen shot​​​​​​​...they were saying things like, ‘Wow, this is amazing, I’ve got to hear this record’,” Wayne recalls. “Him writing about it and it being all positive​​​​​​​, in that humanistic, understanding phase that he’s in now, it was a powerful thumbs up, and then I think immediately Simon said, ‘This does sound cool, let’s put it out’.”

“It got off to a great start with Nick Cave writing about the record in such a generous and really beautiful way,” says Simon Raymonde, while over in Austin, Texas for the South By South West music festival. “It’s not often you see artists commenting on covers​​​​​​​ of their songs – certainly not positively – but he and Susie (Blick), his wife, they were so generous in their comments, which I thought was lovely and completely uncalled for in the grand scheme of things. It set the ball rolling for the project and everything that was to follow it.”

When Nell made a couple of cameo appearances with The Flaming Lips on their UK tour, Simon met up with her and her family. He remembers: “She was lovely, she was at that point probably 15 and she was just a regular teenage girl. Having had kids of my own, I totally recognised all of the things that she had going on, she was into lots of different things, not just music. They’re originally from Yorkshire so that was interesting for me.

“When she came on halfway through the Lips’ set no-one in the audience had any clue at this point who she was, so it was a really beautiful moment. Susie had arranged for her to wear some of her clothes and it was all really lovely, people just helping her out​​​​​​​. I don’t think she totally knew what she was in for when she walked out onstage, but what a place to make your live debut in front of 2,000 people in a theatre with one of ​​​​​​​the greatest rock bands on the planet.”

Bella Union put no pressure on Nell to follow up the album, but Simon recognised that the experience of performing with The Flaming Lips “had planted the seed”.

Wayne recalls that Nell continued to send him her own songs after the album’s re​​​​lease, but with The Flaming Lips busy again, his aim was really to be supportive rather than actively involved in the next stage of her career. “As the time went I got busier and busier and I don’t think we ever made a plan to be like, you and I are going to do music together forever and ever...I’m not a producer in that way and I’ve already got a full-time job and I don’t have time to do that,” he explains.

“I think I made it clear that she should do whatever she wanted to do and I would help her​​​​​​​, but her folks are full of energy, they were willing to do stuff and before long, with Simon’s help, they found the Penelope Isles duo​​​​​​​. We’ve played with them a couple of times and they’re phenomenal​​​​​​​, they’re like producers, their own writers, they’re great in their own way. So in a sense I thought ​​​​​​​this is a great relief if she’s going to do stuff with them they will flesh out her songs​​​​​​​, they’ll have great arrangement ideas, cool sounds and their singing always sounds good.

“That part of coming up with songs or collaborating and writing together it’s a stressful, excrutiating thing to go through with an artist​​​​​​​ and I wasn’t really wanting to go through it, so I’m glad that they did.​​​​​​​ It doesn’t mean that I wouldn’t like the songs, it’s just that you’re trying to make things as good as you can and it’s stressfu​​​​​​​l.”

Simon says he thought Jack and Lily would be a good fit with Nell. “I obviously thought about that a lot,” he says. “Having worked with the Lips who are considerably older and if she’s now getting to the age where she wants to put out a solo record but she still needed collaborators, I thought it would be better to have people who at this point she had some affinity and a social connection with.

“Being so close to Jack and Lily, not just with them being on Bella Union but I also manage them and I know them really well and love them dearly, I knew they would be the perfect people to be in the studio with her and they could show her all the stuff that they went through as teenagers making music and help her along the way.

“They’re lovely people, they’re very kind, very generous, they’re very humble – all of those things made me realise that was going to be an easy thing to happen. I always knew it would work because I trust them implicitly, plus they’re brilliant songwriters in their own right and they both bring different things to the party.

“Lily, I felt being a bit younger, she was closer to Nell’s age than Jack – Jack is five or six years older than Lily – so I thought this could really work well, Lily and Nell could work on the lyrical side of things and Jack and Lily can help on the musical side. Jack’s more of a producer of the band and we had our own studio in Brighton, where Jack and Lily are based, so it seemed like a great idea.”

Nell and Jude agreed and ​​​​​​​in 2023 they spent two weeks staying at Simon’s home near Brighton. “Nell would go off every day and hang out with Jack and Lily and work on the songs that way,” Simon remembers. “During that two weeks, they did get a lot of the core songwriting done​​​​​​​. The record took a little while afterwards with all the different instrumentation they ended up doing. Nell went back to Canada and worked on a couple of songs with her friends ​​​​​​​back at home. All in all, it came together really nicely and organically.”

In a phone call with The Yorkshire Post, Lily Woulter says he had “never heard anything about Nell” before she and Jack were introduced to her by Simon Raymonde. “Simon told me about her experience with the Lips and that she digs out band and she chose us out of all the bands to bring her songs to life,” she says. “We were well up for the job and we thought it could be a good match as well because we’re like two big kids ourselves.”

Before Nell came over the record in 2023, Lily says they “got to know each other first through lots of Skypes and Zooms”. The conversations would often last for “a couple of hours​​​​​​​”, Lily says. “I wanted to get to know her​​​​​​​ because there was a fair bit of collaboration that needed to happen​​​​​​​, which is quite hard to do, especially when you’re writing from the perspective of someone you’ve never really met, so there was a lot of tapping in to do. That came over time because she had to let a few walls down before she really let me in.”​​​​​​​

Of the recording sessions, Lily says: “Being 15 is a little but rubbish, you’re going through all these emotions and you’re self-conscious and I think it was overwhelming at times, but I think she felt quite safe with us and there were lovely moments between me and her as well. I felt like a little bit of a big sister to her at times. I tried to share some of my wisdom on her.”

The Woulters found Nell very receptive to their ideas for her songs. “She was very into what we were making and for her,” Lily recalls. “I would spend hours speaking to her about the song that we were going to write. For example, she wanted to write a song about a family friend who had died of cancer and we spent ages talking about that. In the course of the conversation going into it things would come to mind. He had a really crazy house, he was a big hoarder and he was a painter, so we talked about the paintings he had and her experiences going over to her house.

“We would talk for ages and then me and Jack would come up with some lyrics or a melody then we would bring it back to her and she was always so stoked with it, and that was a real treat for us. Then she would contribute, going ‘how about this for this bit?’ She was a fan of us and I think that just made it a lovely, easy experience.”

This had been the first collaborative album that Penelope Isles with another artist, but Lily believes it was mutually beneficial. “I think it’s definitely benefited us as songwriters as well,” she says. “It was just nice working for a different project, it felt in a way less pressure. That’s also testament to Nell, I think.”

As for what she herself learned from Nell, she says: “It’s been a long time since I worked from a kid’s notebook full of writings and drawings, so I think if anything, going back to how your inner child, those really raw emotional feelings, definitely inspired my songwriting.”

Nell wrote Boy in a Bubble in tribute to her friend and mentor, Wayne. While flattered, he says simply: “I never did all this magical stuff that the song implies. To me, it was magical and it was fun to do, there was nothing for me to conjure.

“I do try to live my life with anybody, I don’t know how long I’ll be here, I don’t know how long you’ll be here, let’s make these moments matter, let’s make it count and let’s share a life together as much as we can. So when all that was happening, I know she’s writing songs about me, but she’s also writing songs about her cat, about Fernie, everything that’s in her life, so I never felt like I was elevated to anything moren than we’re just friends, I write songs about my friends in the same way.”

The day after Nell’s accident, Simon Raymonde posted a moving tribute on social media. He says the shock is still felt by the whole family at her record label. “I can’t think of another time of my life where something like this has happened, it really was shocking,” he says. “She was working on a video for one of the singles the day she had the crash. It’s so awful for the whole family and it did shock us all. Jack and Lily were absolutely destroyed by it. I’ve lost so many people through the years I’ve learnt ways of dealing with loss, but I just felt super sad for everyone involved and for the world to be deprived of a potentially brilliant artist in the future.”

Although at the moment Wayne admits to finding it difficult to listen to Nell’s music with same sense of separation as he does with, say, Jim Morrison – “When I hear it it evokes her in my mind, it’s not the same enjoyment as other music that’s not so connected to you,” he says – as a father himself, he is full of admiration for her parents’ efforts to ensure Anxious is released. “Her folks are tough,” he says. “They filled up their sorrow and their grief with just getting down to work and putting this all together, so I’m glad for them in that way.”

And he continues to check in on them, texting Jude and Rachel “probably every day”. “We know each other pretty well, and I visited them right after (the accident) happened,” he says.

Paying tribute to Nell, Wayne says: “Everybody is special, but she had a special way of being so fun and so open. She found it easy for someone so young, epecially being around backstage and all of this stuff that we do.”

Lily Woulter is pleased to see that Nell’s solo album is being released. “It’s difficult, isn’t it?” she says. “But if the album didn’t get mixed or we didn’t release it, then I feel like that would be doing wrong by Nell, and there’s no better way to celebrate her life than by releasing these songs and screaming out to everyone how cool this little person was. It was kind of a no-brainer for me and Jack, but it could have gone either way for Jude and Rachel. I’m really pleased that they have decided to release it, but that’s the kind of people they are.”

Nell’s parents have set up a foundation in her memory, which aims to raise $100,000 to support ​​​​​​​the next generation of musicians. They have already surpassed $20,000. “We want to give $10,000 a way for the next 10 years,” Jude explains. “The idea is that we bounce it from the UK one year to Canada the next year, or we give the main award to the UK and some (smaller) awards to Canada or vice versa the following year. It’s targeted at young musicians…

“The idea is to make it really easy for people to apply, you don’t have to give us Spotify projections, you don’t have to give us cashflow ideas​​​​​​​, what merchandise you’re going to sell​​​​​​​, how many live shows you’re going to do and how much money are you going to make and blah blah blah, which is what other grants ask for. It’s just going to be what is your creative idea, what do you need the money for, how is this going to help you and we’re going to ask people to submit their applications via short videos​​​​​​​ to make it easy.”

With the help of Nathan Clark, the family will stage an evening celebrating Nell’s memory at the Brudenell Social Club on June 16. “It’s going to be a listening party where we will play the album front to back with videos for all the songs and then Penelope Isles are going to do acoustic renditions of some of the songs and Nev Cottee, from Manchester, who’s a friend of mine, is also going to be there playing some of the songs.”