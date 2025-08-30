Nile Rodgers and CHIC live: 17 photos as fans enjoy epic finale to huge summer of music at Halifax's Piece Hall

By Sarah Fitton
Published 30th Aug 2025, 09:03 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2025, 09:03 BST
The historic courtyard of Halifax’s Piece Hall became a disco dance floor last night for the venue’s final gig of the summer.

Music legends Nile Rodgers & CHIC delivered an electrifying night to bring the curtain down on another epic few months of live music.

In a first for The Piece Hall shows, the gig was also streamed live online for those who had missed out on tickets.

The concert was opened by The Brand New Heavies.

Here are some photos of the acts and fans enjoying the show.

Photos courtesy of Cuffe and Taylor, The Piece Hall and Chris Nutton.

Fans ready for the show

Fans ready for the show

Nile Rodgers & CHIC fans

Nile Rodgers & CHIC fans

Nile Rodgers & CHIC

Nile Rodgers & CHIC

The Brand New Heavies opened the show

The Brand New Heavies opened the show

