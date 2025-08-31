“A long time ago, in a disco far, far away”, proclaims the giant screen at the back of the stage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a dancefloor-friendly twist on Star Wars lore, Nile Rodgers and the current iteration of Chic enter the stage for what the guitarist, producer and songwriter estimates to be Chic’s fifth appearance at the Piece Hall.

It’s a suitably grandiose yet tongue-in-cheek introduction to the musician who (with late bassist Bernard Edwards, subject of a heartfelt tribute later in the set) blended the sweaty intensity of funk/soul and breezily fun-focused disco into an exquisitely cool artform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodgers has been touring versions of this current show for a decade now, but despite occasional flashes of routine it remains an unbeatable and remarkably fresh concept for a guaranteed good (times) night out.

Nile Rodgers & Chic: “Timeless and irresistibly fresh” performance at The Piece Hall CC ELLIS ROBINSON

Supported by a sharp six-piece band and two singers, Rodgers (who celebrated his 70th birthday in 2022 but appears remarkably immune to ageing) tells the story of his remarkable career by leading the ensemble through a choice selection of Chic evergreens and mega-hits (Daft Punk’s Get Lucky, Madonna’s Like A Virgin, David Bowie’s Let’s Dance etc.) that have resulted from Rodgers’s extracurricular production and co-writing duties.

Some of the summaries of towering achievements – unprecedented string of number 1 hits, multiple Grammy awards, collaborations with some of the planet’s biggest stars – that Rodgers reels off when introducing songs could seem like ungainly boasting. Tonight, however, as the high-spirited crowd engage in some remarkably energised bouts of dancing and the ominous dark clouds that roll over the Piece Hall drift away without offloading more than a brief light drizzle, it all feels strictly factual, perhaps even somehow modest. Rodgers has left his imprint on such a wide selection of undeniable classics that not all of them fit into tonight’s 90-minute set, even as Chic classics ala career-launching Le Freak, Everybody Dance and I Want Your Love are delivered as breathlessly paced medleys.

There is space for stretching out, too: Daft Punk collaboration Lose Yourself To Dance blooms into a vibrant vocoder-bingeing workout, and snippets of Duran Duran’s Notorious (another chart-topping cowrite) is dispatched as a quick aside. During a medley of Spacer and Soup For One (a 1982 Chic single that stands out amongst tonight’s setlist for not having been a major hit), Rodgers switches from his trademark tight funk rhythm guitar to bluesy soloing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad