Nile Rodgers & Chic: “Timeless and irresistibly fresh” performance at The Piece Hall
In a dancefloor-friendly twist on Star Wars lore, Nile Rodgers and the current iteration of Chic enter the stage for what the guitarist, producer and songwriter estimates to be Chic’s fifth appearance at the Piece Hall.
It’s a suitably grandiose yet tongue-in-cheek introduction to the musician who (with late bassist Bernard Edwards, subject of a heartfelt tribute later in the set) blended the sweaty intensity of funk/soul and breezily fun-focused disco into an exquisitely cool artform.
Rodgers has been touring versions of this current show for a decade now, but despite occasional flashes of routine it remains an unbeatable and remarkably fresh concept for a guaranteed good (times) night out.
Supported by a sharp six-piece band and two singers, Rodgers (who celebrated his 70th birthday in 2022 but appears remarkably immune to ageing) tells the story of his remarkable career by leading the ensemble through a choice selection of Chic evergreens and mega-hits (Daft Punk’s Get Lucky, Madonna’s Like A Virgin, David Bowie’s Let’s Dance etc.) that have resulted from Rodgers’s extracurricular production and co-writing duties.
Some of the summaries of towering achievements – unprecedented string of number 1 hits, multiple Grammy awards, collaborations with some of the planet’s biggest stars – that Rodgers reels off when introducing songs could seem like ungainly boasting. Tonight, however, as the high-spirited crowd engage in some remarkably energised bouts of dancing and the ominous dark clouds that roll over the Piece Hall drift away without offloading more than a brief light drizzle, it all feels strictly factual, perhaps even somehow modest. Rodgers has left his imprint on such a wide selection of undeniable classics that not all of them fit into tonight’s 90-minute set, even as Chic classics ala career-launching Le Freak, Everybody Dance and I Want Your Love are delivered as breathlessly paced medleys.
There is space for stretching out, too: Daft Punk collaboration Lose Yourself To Dance blooms into a vibrant vocoder-bingeing workout, and snippets of Duran Duran’s Notorious (another chart-topping cowrite) is dispatched as a quick aside. During a medley of Spacer and Soup For One (a 1982 Chic single that stands out amongst tonight’s setlist for not having been a major hit), Rodgers switches from his trademark tight funk rhythm guitar to bluesy soloing.
If there is a Darth Vader figure in Rodgers’s disco hero story, the 80s backlash that posited disco (and by extension popular black music in general) as a lightweight passing fad that is inferior to ‘real’ rock music is a strong candidate. The closing, victory lap-style extended gallop through Good Times (incorporating Sugarhill Gang’s Rapper’s Delight, a seminal early rap smash that borrowed liberally from Chic 1979’s masterpiece) proves such ideas almost hilariously wrongfooted: whereas most of the ‘rock’ music that is contemporaneous of late 70s/early 80s Chic’s reign has aged terribly, Rodgers’s finest creations still sound totally timeless and irresistibly fresh. At the end, Rodgers seems unwilling to leave the stage, suggesting he’s been enjoying himself as much as the audience.