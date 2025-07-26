Nile Rodgers: 'Why I'm still playing a different city every night at 72-years-old'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fresh from Glastonbury and gigs elsewhere in the UK including York Museum Gardens, the Netherlands, Ireland and Italy, Nile Rodgers will be strapping on his signature hit-maker Fender Stratocaster with Chic as they lead the audience at Halifax Piece Hall through a dance-fuelled set of hits next month.

Rodgers’ has legendary status, his life and musical trajectory forged through his tough upbringing on New York’s Lower East Side.

His parents, an interracial couple, were hippies, heroin addicts and music lovers and the extraordinarily musically talented young Rodgers became the family bread winner early, landing his first professional jobs as a guitarist in the Sesame Street band when he was 17 or 18 as well as playing in the house band at the famous Harlem Apollo.

Nile Rodgers and Chic perform during day five of Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farmin 2025. (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

Having learned to play flute and clarinet in school, among other instruments, he loved jazz, classical music, rock and fully embraced the DJ and club culture of New York in the 1970s.

Chic was born in 1972, co-founded by Rodgers and bassist Bernard Edwards and their disco hits featuring the former’s distinctive chop chord chucking style filled the world’s dance floors.

He also created songs for Sister Sledge, Diana Ross, David Bowie, Madonna, Daft Punk, Beyoncé and many more with Chic’s Good Times hit illustrating his musical reach by influencing The Sugarhill Gang’s breakthrough hip hop single Rapper’s Delight, Queen, Blondie, Captain Sensible and Daft Punk and beyond.

“This tour, almost every show is in a different city the next day.

"Typically, because of my charity work, I don’t like to travel by private aircraft because that same money I could be spending on the kids in my programme, but it’s the only way to do this tour because we’re in one city and the next day in another country and the following day another.

"It’s crazy. This is going to be the most cities that we’ve hit in one summer in my entire career,” he says.

It’s a schedule which is remarkable given that Rogers is now 72-years-old.

How does it feel to have legendary status?

“It’s amazing but I don’t think of it like that,” says Rodgers. “I’m just doing my job.

"But as a composer, as a creator, as a producer, an orchestrator and arranger, whatever you want to call me, guitar player, to be able to create and have that creation become meaningful to other people’s lives, that’s an extraordinary feeling.

“I don’t know how to explain it. Well… near the end of the first leg of this tour, at the last show, I said ‘I want to do this for the rest of my life until I can’t do it any more’.

"You know, that’s just how I feel. I love the feeling that we’re giving back because the crowd seems to be so appreciative. My god, the last few shows we just did in South America were over the top!”

Having been on the road for decades Rodgers has played “every country in the world”, some of them multiple times, but last year’s visit to Kazakhstan made an impression.

“Before we went I kept thinking to myself the only thing I know about Kazakhstan is the character Sascha Baron Cohen plays in Borat and that horrible song he sings all the time, and I get to Kazakhstan and people were awesome.

"We had so much fun. I couldn’t believe the way that the vibe felt walking down the street.

"I didn’t seem to look peculiar to people, even though I know that I don’t typically dress like your average Kazakhstani but man, we had so much fun.

“And we were making a joke, me and the girls in my band, and I said you know, for the last couple of years of Prince’s life he always played Le Freak, stuck it in the middle of a song, and I said we’re going to stick in Jungle Love, and we started doing the dance and the client who brought us in jumped right in with us and started doing the Jungle Love dance. It was incredible.

"We were in Kazakhstan and he knew exactly where we were coming from culturally, and I thought to myself, that’s the beauty of music and that’s really what the world is. People are beautiful. Governments pretty much stink,” he laughs, “but people are awesome.”

Rodgers agrees that the beauty of music is that it transcends politics.

“When I go to a country that’s supposed to be awful, the promoters say ‘oh you don’t want to go for a walk out there’ and I hear ‘Nile, ha ha, take off’, because I love meeting people. I love other cultures and I’m fascinated.”

He traces his love of travel right back to his early years when he had no money but explored anyway.

“When I was a kid it was very common for people like myself who were very poor to do what we call hostelling, and you go to these very, very inexpensive little, you can’t even call them hotels, they were just little rooms, rooming houses set up for basically teenagers to go around and explore the world.

"I don’t even know what’s happened to that,” he says.

No, hostels are still very much a thing, I tell him.

“Oh, OK. I guess I’m not a teenager anymore! I’m 72 years old and I can actually stay in a real hotel. But that was like the thing. So meeting new people and going to different countries was a normal thing.

"I remember my girlfriend turned me on to this and there was no such thing as stranger danger.

"I never heard a bad story, like now it seems that’s all we hear.

"And I know mathematically that there are no more bad people now than there were then, so I just take it as mostly people are good, and every now and then you meet jerks, but most of the time people are really cool.”

Looking back over his lengthy career, of what is Rodgers most proud, some of the hits, his influence on other musicians, his longevity, his success, his charity work?

“That’s really high on my list,” he says, referring to his We Are Family Foundation, set up in 2008 and which has funded schools in Malawi, Mali, Nepal and Nicaragua, created a diversity and tolerance curriculum that was sent to every elementary school in the US and is dedicated to create programmes that ‘promote cultural diversity while nurturing and mentoring the vision, talents and ideas of young people who are positively changing the world’.

“What we’re doing now, it’s beyond anything I ever thought we could accomplish and now I know we gotta be doing so much more because the people in my life now, and just what’s going on in America now, it drives me to work in other situations and it opens my mind to developing programmes in other countries because now I really see that… God, you know, there’s so much going on in the world that really governments don’t address, and we really deal with young people who are addressing those problems and actually making a change.

“And when I was a kid, that’s what my life was like. It was not only discovering the problem or becoming aware of the problem but it was actually working on the problem, helping to mend the problem, trying to fix it.”