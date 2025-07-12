Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has ordered the Poznań - the insolent celebration taken up by fans of the band’s beloved Manchester City, who put their arms together and turn away from the action - for their rollicking ode to escapism, Cigarettes & Alcohol.

What a fine bit of bedlam to behold when this heavy blues number drops in earnest and everyone, everywhere - Mancunian diehards and those who have flown in from all over the world alike - are pogoing like it’s 1999.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was always going to be delirium at the first Manchester gig of her most famous sons for 16 years, and at the very venue where they last performed for their kin.

Liam and Noel Gallagher of Oasis on the big screen at their homecoming gig in Heaton Park, Manchester, on July 11, 2025.

But a heatwave, you say? Sure, bring it on. Join the madness. Roll with it. No bucket hat goes unsold. Summertime’s in bloom and the fierce temperatures match the febrile atmosphere around the city as the throng descends on Prestwich. The weatherman could have forecasted this at the very moment the five-night Manchester run of the long-awaited, sold-out reunion tour, which started in Cardiff, was announced.

And as Noel and Liam stride out, hand-in-hand, at 8.15pm on Friday night, before launching into Hello, the opening track of their era-defining 1995 album (What’s the Story?) Morning Glory, the homecoming feel is electric.

Naturally, this is a greatest hits affair. Morning Glory, Some Might Say, Supersonic and Roll With It come early in the set and are sung faithfully and so loudly that, from near the front, it is difficult to hear the band. It’s wonderful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A step back confirms that they sound - though it might seem stupidly obvious to say - so very Oasis. It is like someone has unpaused them and they have resumed unchanged from 2009, the two brothers’ years of estrangement rendered irrelevant by the hit of a button. Anthemic songs that, despite their simplicity, are somehow so distinctive.

Noel’s uncomplicated take on lead guitar playing is considered - always in service to the song - but with those occasional yearning, high wails up the fretboard that are redolent of Neil Young, his musical hero who by coincidence is performing perhaps the other biggest show in the UK of the night some 200 miles away in Hyde Park, London.

Liam is the same as ever: parka on (brave boy), hands behind his back, tambourine at the ready, always liable to let fly with a sharp word or two. Now in his 50s, there is a meanness to his trademark swagger, reinforced by his darkly delivered drawls at the end Live Forever, one of their finest moments both on record and on this night.

His vocals are in good form and ensure everything is in the right place, though his contribution has always been as much about attitude as ability. Richard Ashcroft can be content that, although he’s the support act, he has the finest voice of anyone on the microphone all night - he sounds better than ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam is absent for perhaps a fifth of the set during the songs where Noel takes on the vocals and some of these gentler numbers such as Talk Tonight dampen the atmosphere slightly. At times, in the middle and some of the late section before the encore, the set can feel a little plodding. In these moments, it’s curious to note that while the aforementioned bedlam does greet certain songs, the crowd is not up for quite the levels of pandemonium seen in the 1990s or early 2000s, when general admission (more affordable then, of course) meant it was a free for all to get down the front and - for better or worse - the pits were more dangerously unpredictable.

There is also a generational aspect: the longevity of Oasis means that people of all ages are at these gigs. For a good chunk of the crowd, this will be the first time that the band have played together live in their lifetime and these attendees are not necessarily the shirtless blokes swaying in their bucket hats (plenty of those, happily), but the ones standing with their parents.

A good number, to be clear, are having the times of their lives. And there is a fair share of that classic Oasis gig ritual: lads launching their cups to shower those in front with the remnants of (one hopes) their beers, as the reassuring smell of flares pervades the air.

Half the World Away - dedicated to Caroline Aherne and Craig Cash, who used the song in their Manchester-based TV show The Royle Family - is a lovely singalong moment with a nice touch of brass. Then Little by Little lifts the crowd back into proper euphoria. “It’s not real,” says one young man behind me, in disbelief at what he’s seeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam is back for a rabble-rousing D'You Know What I Mean?, dedicated to Man City manager Pep Guardiola, who flanks them in cardboard cut out form on stage (presumably a bizarre sight for the man himself, who is at the show, and also has to suffer the booing of red-supporting Mancunians and probably a fair few Scousers).

The greatest, greatest hits, Don’t Look Back in Anger and Wonderwall, are reserved for the encore. There has been some cynicism about these shows from the cost to the ticketing fiasco and idea that the band are in it for a pay day only, but it would take a churlish soul not to be swept up by the unifying power of these songs - songs which, frankly, transcend Oasis and belong to the world - when roared so earnestly by tens of thousands of fans.

Champagne Supernova is the only song to end the night and when the first chorus comes, it brings chills. The endless Man City blue of the sky has given way to a purple twilight and a firework finale.

But Oasis are back - and they do it all again tonight.