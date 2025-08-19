A lucky signing for a pub football team back in the 1990s is suddenly in the spotlight with the Oasis reunion tour.

The Britpop icons had, at the height of their fame, agreed to sponsor some Keighley players at the request of their roadie.

Now some special bits are up for auction as the first of its kind - an Oasis branded footfall kit.

Charles Hartley, auctioneer and valuer at Hartleys Auctioneers, said the roadie played for the pub team, The Boltmakers Arms at Keighley.

Auctioneer Charles Hartley with the Bolt Makers Arms FC football team shirts sponsored by band Oasis. Picture: James Hardisty

"He asked, and they said yes to sponsoring the team," said Mr Hartley. "There's some nice bits of kit, with the Oasis branding.

"This is the rebirth of Oasis, with the band's big reunion tour this summer," he added.

"That is what has brought these back to the surface again, after sitting in the eaves in the attic for years.

"It's a piece of nostalgia for the 1990s. Stylistically, it's all very vintage as well. It’s an epitome of the time, the sort of thing you might find in a vintage shop but original as well.

"With the Oasis tour, it does bring new meaning."

This summer has seen a huge surge in interest in the Britpop band, which reached the height of success in the mid 1990s before they famously split in 2009.

Their reunion tour, Oasis Live '25, has seen a huge buzz surrounding their stadium concerts across the UK and globally.

Sports brand Adidas is behind the official new merchandise - including a vintage-inspired three-striped t-shirt which is very similar in style to the ones it made here in the 1990s.

The vendor, who also played for the team, has held on to the kit for decades.

There's a shirt each for Liam and Noel and the original members of the five-piece rock band. Then some kit, bearing the Oasis logo, as well as vintage tracksuits and t-shirts.

Curiously, added Mr Hartley, there is also an 'away kit'.

It comes down to a renowned rivalry between the famous Gallagher brother's favourite football team, Manchester City (in blue), against its nemesis Manchester United (in red).

"They made a set of team shirts that had the band name on them," said Mr Hartley.

"Apparently the band started spitting feathers, in their Mancunian way, that they were 'too red' - so they had another set made in blue.

"With these extra shirts, it meant they had an 'away kit'. That was quite something, for what was essentially a pub football team."

In total there are seven lots at auction with Hartleys, for a sale on September 3. It's Ilkley showroom is open to viewings as well as online, on August 30 and September 1&2.

As for the vendor, and the football team, the shirts did bring some luck for a spell.

"From memory we won the Wharfedale league one title for the season 1995/96," he said. "I can't remember much more as it was 30 years ago now."

Oasis announced their reunion tour in August last year, 16 years after their dramatic split in 2009, when Noel quit after a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.