A huge dance act and two impressive support groups have been added to the massive line-up for this summer’s Live at The Piece Hall.

Electronic music legends Orbital will play the historic Halifax venue’s stunning open-air courtyard on Friday, August 25.

And they will be joined on the night by special guests Groove Armada and 808 State, who will both deliver DJ sets.

Orbital, aka brothers Phil and Paul Hartnoll, became one of the biggest names in music during the mid-1990s by reinventing the notion of what a dance act could do live.

Since breaking through with their landmark 1990 Top 20 hit ‘Chime’, Orbital have released a string of critically praised albums – including the 1993 ‘Orbital 2’ and 1996's ‘In Sides’.

This year has seen their tenth studio album – ‘Optical Delusion’ – released, which includes a collaboration with Sleaford Mods.

Fellow dance music greats Groove Armada have released nine studio albums, four of which charted in the UK Albums Chart Top 50, and achieved mainstream success with their singles ‘At the River’, ‘I See You Baby’ and ‘Superstylin'.

And Manchester’s 808 State helped create the soundtrack to the UK’s Acid House revolution in the late 1980s and early 1990s with such hits as ‘Pacific State’, ‘Cubik’, ‘Olympic’ and ‘In Yer Face’.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: "There'll be some real hands in the air moments at this show.

"Orbital are behind some of the most iconic moments of the 90s dance scene and our courtyard will provide a stunning backdrop to re-live them.

“With the added bonus of outstanding DJ sets from Groove Armada and 808 State, I know the energy levels will be immense at this gig and this is one party dance music fans really do not want to miss."

Orbital join The Charlatans and Johnny Marr, Madness, Sting, Rag’N’Bone Man, The Cult, James, boygenius, Embrace, War On Drugs, The Lumineers and Ministry of Sound Classical among the 2023 headliners for Live at The Piece Hall 2023.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday (April 14) via ticketmaster.co.uk