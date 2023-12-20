Our Year Wakefield celebration of creativity to begin with day of 24 activities

A year of cultural events may be coming to a close in Leeds and Kirklees, but in neighbouring Wakefield, communities are gearing up for a 366-day programme of activities in 2024.

To mark the launch of Our Year – Wakefield District 2024, the local authority is hosting a 24 in 24 celebration, with events taking place across the area on Saturday, January 13.

The day is designed to be a taster of what’s to come with Our Year, which has been billed as a project set to inspire creativity, encourage more people to visit Wakefield and give residents a chance to get involved in events and activities on their doorstep.

It comes after the Leeds 2023: Year of Culture, which has supported hundreds of creative and cultural events across the city and beyond; and the Kirklees Year of Music 2023, which has celebrated the area’s music heritage and the music created and performed today.

Coun Michelle Collins, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport at Wakefield Council.

Back in Wakefield, January 13 will feature 24 free events spanning walks, exhibitions, and interactive workshops, with a headline celebration taking place at Wakefield Cathedral.

Partners including the National Coal Mining Museum, Ossett Brewery, Neon Workshops, Whitwood Golf Course and Idea to Adorn in Knottingley will be involved in the programme, which Wakefield Council says will provide “a chance for residents to experience something out of the ordinary and try their hand at something new”.

Events taking place include a workshop with local artist Holly Greenwood at Pontefract Castle, an introduction to coffee roasting at Castleford Queen’s Mill, craft workshops at The Inscribery and an Open Learning Disability Rugby League session at Featherstone Rovers.

There will also be tours and demonstrations at The Hepworth Wakefield and Grow Wakefield, as well as walks led by Horbury’s Walking Fit, a zumba class in Thornes and a tour of Sandal Castle.

Coun Michelle Collins, cabinet Member for culture, leisure and sport at Wakefield Council, says: “Ahead of our yearlong celebration of creativity, we’re getting the party started with 24 exciting events, with something for everyone to enjoy. This is a celebration of everything Our Year is about, encompassing our spirit, heritage, art and people. Our ultimate aim for Our Year is for people to be amazed, inspired and create memories which will last for years to come."

Our Year is set to include festivals, events and community-led activities celebrating the district and its art, heritage, sport, music and food and drink. The council says it will be a “catalyst for inward investment, a boost to the visitor economy and vitally, an opportunity for the people of Wakefield to get involved in the region’s unique culture and experience the positive role creativity plays in their community”.