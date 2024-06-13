A derelict music venue that has hosted concerts by The Cure and Joe Strummer could be converted into a new community centre.

The Palm Cove Club on Hollings Road in Manningham was a popular venue from the late 70s onward, but has been vacant for years.

Now a planning application to transform the building into a community centre and nursery has been submitted to Bradford Council by the Hollings Youth Association.

The plans say the development would provide an important facility for young people in the area, as well as offering skills training for unemployed people.

The Palm Cove Club hosted many big names in its time, including heavy metal legends Diamond Head, goth heroes The Cure, The Fall, Hanoi Rocks and Joe Strummer and the Latino Rockabilly War. It was also a popular reggae club.

The building is a shadow of its former self – with parts of the roof having collapsed and the windows being smashed. The new application calls for the building to be refurbished, with the interior divided into two large multi use halls, a nursery and a kitchen area. A section of the stone yard behind the site will be converted into a 12 space car park.

The application says the building was once a popular music venue, but adds: “As the area developed, the use dwindled and there was subsequently less need for a club house. Over the years, the development has since been left in a state of disrepair. Due to this, much of the property requires heavy refurbishment and regeneration.

“The proposal aims to bring life back to the building by using the bones of the existing structure to create an improved mixed-use development that effortlessly integrates into its surroundings. A key provision is to create a community-centric destination specifically for the youth and unemployed to learn and develop new skills to allow them to integrate into wider society.

“Bradford has one of the highest rates of unemployment in the UK (6.7 per cent; up from 5.2 per cent in March 2020).”

Referring to the current state of the building, it says: “The building has progressively deteriorated. The front boundary was raised to prevent any unwanted access. The windows to the front and sides, eaves and guttering were all damaged. The roof has also caved in. The internals do not fare better and require an extensive overhaul before the building is brough back into habitable use.”