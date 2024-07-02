Paradox Orchestra to hit orchestral heights for Fleetwood Mac fans at Sheffield Cathedral

Paradox Orchestra - the classically-trained musicians known for their electrifying adaptations of iconic pop, club, and rock hits – will perform the hits of Fleetwood Mac at Sheffield Cathedral.

The timeless hits of the rock legends, reimagined for a live orchestra, will fill the ancient amphitheatre of the cathedral with its natural acoustics, for a spine-tingling experience.

Hits including Dream, Go Your Own Way, Sara, and Gold Dust Women will take on a new resonance in the cathedral setting.

The concert comes hot on the heels of Paradox’s previous sell-out concert at the cathedral – celebrating ’50 Years of Pink Floyd’. This concert raised £1000 for the cathedral’s homeless charity, The Cathedral Archer Project, as well as raising awareness of the cause.

Paradox Orchestra practicing ahead of their forthcoming concert at Sheffield Cathedral

Mikey Sluman, artistic director of Paradox Orchestra, said: “We’re thrilled to return and build on our partnership with this magnificent cathedral. Performing in such an iconic building, a place that has witnessed the emotional and spiritual lives of people across centuries, adds a real emotional charge to the concert experience.”

The orchestra is currently on a summer Yorkshire Tour, and has been playing packed sell-out gigs, often in accessible but beautiful churches, minsters, and cathedrals, in the heart of Yorkshire communities.

Mikey added: “Music can be incredibly powerful when it comes to bringing people together. We want to ensure the artform is accessible to all, and to remind audiences that we have a shared humanity. We promise a soulful, enriching, uplifting, entertaining and inclusive experience.”

Ben Rossi, development manager at Sheffield Cathedral, said: “We are thrilled to welcome back Paradox Orchestra, not only because they fill the cathedral with beautiful orchestral sounds, but also their commitment to community, education and supporting those less fortunate through the joy of music. Their last concert gave The Cathedral Archer Project a huge boost on many levels, not just financially, but also by helping to raise awareness of the work of the charity and its life-changing support for vulnerable people in our community and the local homeless population.”

Paradox Orchestra is proud to be raising funds for regional and national charities through its Inspire Days initiative. Their musicians aim to break down barriers for audiences, while supporting the communities they perform in.

‘Inspire’ events run alongside their concerts, where local schools and charities can attend a free performance that is interactive and educational.

Mikey said: “We’ve had an incredible audience response last time we played here, so we can’t wait to return. Whether you are a die-hard Fleetwood Mac fan, or simply appreciate the sublime sounds of orchestral music, this concert promises an uplifting evening. Please come and be part of it, and at the same time, support an important local cause.”

Mikey Sluman is a graduate of Leeds Conservatoire and enrolled in a PhD at the Royal Academy of Music.

With its renditions of RnB tunes, iconic rock tracks, and pop classics, Paradox Orchestra’s musicians have played with some of the biggest acts in pop, including Ed Sheeran, Marc Almond, Little Mix, and Craig David.