Pat, along with older brother, Tony, the former Wakefield Arms landlord, and club owner Frank “Heppy” Hepworth were among the founding members of the Kalahari Bushmen.

From the 1960s to the 1990s, they performed at venues across Yorkshire and beyond, including Wakefield Theatre Club and Batley Variety Club.

Prior to that, Pat played in The Stirling Showband.

Pat Costello (C) Sheron Boyle Media

Pat played the banjo, guitar and accordion in the group. But it is for his vocal abilities that he is most remembered. Admirers called him Yorkshire’s Jim Reeves.

“On every family holiday, Dad would come across a pub or a bar to play and sing in,” said his daughter, Rebecca.

“His impromptu sets brought a lot of pleasure to audiences from Galway to Majorca and everywhere in between.”

Born in Wakefield, the youngest of five children to Patrick and Sally Costello, Pat also appeared as an extra on TV alongside such film stars such as Margaret Lockwood, and in the original 1970 Railway Children film, which starred Jenny Agutter and the late Bernard Cribbins.