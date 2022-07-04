In the advert, which is released today, the award-winning actor delivers a rousing speech to pay tribute to a fictional Yorkshire Tea employee on her last day at work.

It was filmed in Harrogate and a number of employees from the business were invited to make an appearance in the 60-second commercial, alongside Sir Patrick, who is from Mirfield and an avid drinker of Yorkshire Gold.

Lucy Hoyle, Senior Brand Manager at Yorkshire Tea, said the Hollywood star was “a really obvious choice” for the company’s new advert.

Sir Patrick Stewart stars in the new Yorkshire Tea advert.

“He is from Yorkshire, still has a delightfully broad Yorkshire accent, is a long-term fan of Huddersfield Town and one of the best Shakespearean actors of his generation,” she said.

“We’re chuffed to bits with this new advert and hope everyone loves it as much as we do.

“Sir Patrick is an absolute legend when it comes to delivering a heart-felt performance.”

She added:“If anyone is a master of the art of doing things properly, something that is central to everything we do here at Yorkshire Tea, it’s Sir Patrick and we’re thrilled he is part of the Yorkshire Tea team.”

Sir Patrick, who is now 81, is the latest celebrity to star in the Yorkshire Tea’s ‘Where Everything’s Done Proper’ advert series, which was created by the company Lucky Generals and launched in 2017.

Sean Bean, Sir Michael Parkinson, the Alistair and Jonny Brownlee, Dynamo and the Kaiser Chiefs have all previously made appearances.

Sir Patrick, who currently lives in Los Angeles, has starred in theatre productions, TV shows and films during an illustrious career spanning more than 60 years.