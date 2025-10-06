Peter Grant: 'It’s absolutely a reintroduction to the industry and back to my home turf'

Peter Grant.

It wasn’t work that brought the West Yorkshire-born singer to these parts, he says, but rather a yearning to try something new.

“After the third album I fancied a bit of an adventure and ended up doing a lot of performances overseas – and at sea, a lot of events and things – it was just that my career took me that way, then I met my wife, which was awesome, and at that point we were travelling so much it didn’t matter where we settled down, and we decided to settle down here in the countryside of Spain,” he explains.

“We’ve got a little fruit farm, we built the house ourselves, it’s a work in progress and it’ll take me the rest of my years to get it the way I visualise it, but we’re enjoying the process.”

This week, however, the 38-year-old is returning to his roots for a one-off concert that he’s billing as ‘the reunion’. It’s due to take place at Leeds City Varieties, on the same stage that the Guiseley-raised crooner last graced in 2006, just as his career was taking off with New Vintage, his 200,000-selling debut album.

The concert, he says, is intended to be “a reintroduction” both to Yorkshire and the UK music business, 13 years on from his last LP. “It’s called ‘the reunion’, but my manager doesn’t get it. He says, ‘What are you trying to do, get the Spice Girls back together or something?’” Grant grins. “No, this is a reunion between those followers that have supported me and continued to support me and also some of the band members that I used to tour on the very first tour that I did with are coming back together.

“It’s absolutely a reintroduction to the industry and back to my home turf, therefore it’s very important for me that it was happening in Leeds. I’m from Guiseley originally, and City Varieties was the first major date that I ever did after the release of New Vintage. I love the venue, I know it’s been refurbished since I was last there, but it’s got so much history there,” he says.

Grant’s father, who was a tenor in the style of Mario Lanza, also sang there in his youth. “When I was a young lad and able to jump on that stage it meant so much to me because he’d told me so many stories about the stage and how it felt. So yes, there are lots of good reasons why I’m doing it in Leeds, and I’m happy to be coming home.”

Growing up, Grant wanted to emulate classic crooners such as Frank Sinatra, Mel Tormé and Buddy Greco. He praises the support he received at Guiseley School to follow his dreams, allowing him time off to play gigs. By the stage that the then 17-year-old met music industry bigwig Don Reedman, who helped land him a deal with Universal Records, he had already performed in clubs and cruise ships and even done a season at Blackpool Tower. It was, he says, an invaluable education.

“I remember going on my first cruise ship, I think I was 16 years old, and I used to have to go with two guardians that were musicians – now I don’t recommend that to any parents out there, don’t send your children on a trip with a trumpet player and a saxophone player,” he says, smiling. “It was Neil Morley and Liz Dennison, they were amazing, they showed me the ropes but I think sometimes they forgot I was so young, not just onstage but offstage. Going on a cruise ship in a theatre, I used to be terrified, but the experience was brilliant.”

Grant also “massively” appreciated being the support of Yorkshire jazz singer Clare Teal and broadcasters Sir Michael Parkinson and Lorraine Kelly. He remembers being twice invited to play with his band at Sir Michael’s pub in Maidenhead and being spoken of “in such a fond way” by him on his BBC Radio 2 show led on to multiple media opportunities. “It kind of rolled – and I think it started with him,” he says. “It also started with Lorraine Kelly, who had us on her breakfast show, I sang Joanna and the way that she handled the interview with little young nervous me was fantastic.

“I look back now and I think how wonderful that such iconic people within an industry can wrap you up a little bit and give you the support that you need. Clare Teal was the same, she would invite me on tour then we went on and did some things on the BBC’s Friday Night is Music Night with the orchestra or the big band. Again, I’m forever grateful, and I love these people.”

Unfortunately, Grant split with his label after the release of his second album, Traditional, however he did go on to release a self-titled third album independently in 2012. Its Arabic and hip-hop influences hinted at his broader tastes. “It was great to have all these influences and nobody to say ‘they’re not going to get that’,” he says. “The fact that it didn’t sell like the others was a shame because I think more people should hear it. But other than that, it was an absolute highlight of my career.”

Since then, he’s continued to perform but has not released any new music until now. That is about to change, he says, with a new album slated for next year. “I’m in a different time of life,” he says. “I quite enjoy not having the pressure and just making music for the sake of making music… About two years ago, I suddenly did have a big burst of creativity and a real desire to record…

“I don’t care if it sells, I don’t care if a record label wants to wake up, I’d love to do a full UK tour but if it doesn’t became that then that’s fine, but I don’t want in 20 years time to look back and go​​​​​​​, I didn’t push hard enough or try to deliver my music to the people who want to hear it​​​​​​​. It’s just this last year that I really sparked up this vibe to go, right, we’re having it. So I went in the studio, made a new album, and booked Leeds City Varieties. I’ll probably be broke at the end of the year, but that’s all right.”