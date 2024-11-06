Peter Perrett. Picture: Steve Gullick

Yet at 72, the former Only Ones singer, guitarist and songwriter is conscious that his race may be almost run. His new album, The Cleansing, laces his familiar gallows humour with hitherto unseen sentimental streak.

“I’m obviously towards the end of my life and I’ve run out of recriminations and anger, and I just view my life and the world with a bemused acceptance of the absurdity of life and the absurdity of the state of the world,” he says. “I think humour makes the end of your life a lot more pleasant and enjoyable because you can find it everywhere you look.

“So I’m in a quite relaxed place. The album touches dark subjects but with a resigned curiosity about them and how to approach them.”

Its opening track I Want To Go With Dignity, written about the deaths of music journalists David Cavanagh and Fay Wolftree, is one of a number of songs that touch on dark subjects.

“My songs are personal and I write about what I experience and what I see,” he says. “I don’t choose dark subjects on purpose, and most of my songs are about love and the close relationships that a human being can have with another human being. It counterbalances the darkness.”

Given his age and longstanding health problems due to past drug abuse, Peter admits that he approached The Cleansing as though it might be his farewell. “I’m 72 now, I’ve always got to approach every album that way and consequently hopefully it results in me focusing on it in a way that I would be proud of it as a last statement,” he says.

“Rather than (as I did) in the Seventies when you think you’re life’s going to go on for ever and you’re going to go on doing the same s***, so you don’t really pay attention to each step that you take because you always think the next step is going to be better.”

The fact that this is a double album is also intended as a statement of intent. “It’s quite ambitious releasing 20 tracks when people have got the attention span of 30 seconds or half a song,” he says.

“I know that I’m not going to appeal to the greater majority who won’t be prepared to sit down and listen to it. I don’t know if anybody these days would sit down and listen to 20 songs in a row, but I hope that there are some people who enjoy absorbing music in that concentrated form.

“Music for most people is just like background to their lives, and I don’t think my music is great as background music. It’s something that you have to immerse yourself in, it requires quite an investment of time and concentration, but hopefully it’s worthwhile for the people who do.”

Perrett says he “can’t begin to speculate” where he would have been without an artform such as music in his life. “Music was my salvation when I was 13, it was my escape listening to music and then as soon as I got a tape recorder I started doing electronic music then as soon as I got a guitar I started writing,” he says. “It’s always been there so I can’t imagine a different path. Once it infects you it’s there for ever, it’s very hard to give up.

“The only way that I managed to give up music is by getting a much more sinister addiction, which was drugs. And once I decided that I had to end that love affair with drugs I was left with an empty void that I had the perfect pastime and hobby to fill that time with, which was music, which I’d forgotten I enjoyed even more than drugs.

“When you take drugs you get numb and you forget, so it was a wonderful epiphany to realise wow, this is something I’ve always enjoyed before when I was alive. It’s therapy and without it I wouldn’t be in as great a state of mind.”