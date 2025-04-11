Photo North Festival: Unseen images from Trainspotting and behind the scenes at Arsenal

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Photo North Festival runds from today until Sunday at The Carriageworks in the city’s Millennium Square, and will also feature talks, screenings and book signings.

The festival was founded by photographic curators Peter Dench and Sharon Price, who established a non-profit national organisation to celebrate photography across the UK.

Photojournalist Mr Dench said: “Photo North Festival are delighted to bring an inclusive, thought-provoking event to Leeds with pop-up exhibitions and events that champion photography and are designed to support and stimulate interest within the community.”

One of the images from Trainspotting

The festival is supported by members of Channel 4’s Senior pictures team, who will be delving onto the archives to present a number of unseen photographs from iconic films such as Trainspotting and Rita, Sue and Bob Too.

Other highlights include ‘How Do you Dance in a War Zone’, featuring photography about Ukrainian dancers finding a way to dance amid conflict.

Curated by Maria Falconer and Paul Hill, the images are a powerful exploration of movement amidst conflict, a collaboration between photographers and dancers in the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Lviv.

Evocative images from pioneering photojournalist John Bulmer’s work in the 1960s and 1970s will be seen in ‘The North Revisited’ collated by Simon Hill.

The major new year-long project builds on the iconic work of colour photography pioneer Bulmer, whose evocative images of the north of England became a cornerstone of British documentary photography.

‘Young Men, Worst Fears’ is a portrait project by Jillian Edelstein, developed when mentoring underprivileged youth at Arsenal Football Club.

There will also be work by Paul Berriff, who will showcase his iconic black and white photos of musicians in ‘1960s Rock Legends.

Berriff's work, which has been exhibited and collected worldwide, includes famous shots of Mick Jagger and The Beatles.

There will also be an interesting look at life in the Arctic Circle in SVALBARD PEOPLE: Exploring Life in the Arctic Circle Through Portraits by Graeme Chesters.

Chesters, winner of Amateur Photographer’s MPB sponsored "Rising Star Bursary, captures the unique stories of Longyearbyen, the world’s northernmost settlement.

David Campbell, managing director of student developer Alumno, which is co-launching the festival in collaboration with the national photographic organisation Photo North, said: “At Alumno, we’re deeply committed to nurturing young talent in the cities and communities where we develop.

