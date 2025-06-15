Piece Hall concerts: 20 photos as fans go wild for electronic rock icons Pendulum at The Piece Hall

By Sarah Fitton
Published 15th Jun 2025, 08:14 BST
The courtyard of Halifax’s historic Piece Hall was filled with electronic rock fans for last night’s gig by Pendulum.

The Australian giants took to the stage under summery skies for the latest show in this year’s Live At The Piece Hall series.

Fans rocked out to anthems including opener ‘Napalm’, as well as ‘Granite’, ‘Propane Nightmares’ and ‘Watercolour’.

There were also tracks from their 2024 EPs ‘Elemental’ and ‘Anima’ and they closed with the massive hit ‘Tarantula’.

Swedish rockers Normandie opened the night with a power-packed set and energetic performance.

This concerts continue on Friday with UB40 ft Ali Campbell, followed on Tuesday, June 24 by Deftones.

All photos by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall.

Fans rock to Pendulum at The Piece Hall.

Fans rock to Pendulum at The Piece Hall.

Normandie opened for Pendulum.

Normandie opened for Pendulum.

Pendulum at Halifax's Piece Hall

Pendulum at Halifax's Piece Hall

Pendulum at The Piece Hall

Pendulum at The Piece Hall

