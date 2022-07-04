Opening with White Sky and Long Time, taken from his 2016 album Saturn's Patter, Paul went on to deliver a 26-song set which covered massive hits from his time with The Jam, The Style Council and his acclaimed solo career.

Among the anthems delivered to more than 5,000 fans were Stanley Road, Fat Pop, Hung Up, Shout To The Top, Peacock Suit and Start! before a stunning encore of Broken Stones, Wild Wood, You Do Something To Me, Changing Man and The Jam classics That’s Entertainment and A Town Called Malice.

More huge names are coming to The Piece Hall this week, with headline shows from Duran Duran tomorrow (Tuesday), Primal Scream on Friday and Tom Jones on Sunday.

Photos by Cuffe and Taylor/The Piece Hall Trust.

1. Piece Hall gigs: Photos from Paul Weller taking Halifax by storm last night One Weller fan enjoying the gig. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor/The Piece Hall Trust. Photo Sales

2. Piece Hall gigs: Photos from Paul Weller taking Halifax by storm last night A packed-out Piece Hall enjoying the gig. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor/The Piece Hall Trust. Photo Sales

3. Piece Hall gigs: Photos from Paul Weller taking Halifax by storm last night The music legend went down a storm. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Trust Photo Sales

4. Piece Hall gigs: Photos from Paul Weller taking Halifax by storm last night His encore included Changing Man and A Town Called Malice. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor/The Piece Hall Trust Photo Sales